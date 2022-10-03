Roberts promoted to chief information security officer with ARH

Mike Roberts, who has served as Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s vice president of information technology and chief technology officer, has been appointed to chief information security officer and will lead cyber security efforts for the multi-hospital health care system.
In the dual roles, Roberts is responsible for all areas of IT in the organization. His umbrella of duties includes IT operations, the Help Desk for the system, asset management, IT procurement, communications, and networking. He is responsible for the physical aspects such as the data center and infrastructure as well as electronic aspects as they apply to security and identity access. He chairs both the IT Change Access Board and the Cyber Security Governance Committee.
Roberts said in a press release that over the past three years, the ARH Cyber Security team has made excellent progress establishing an IT [Information Technology] security program to protect the health system’s IT systems.
Roberts’ industry experience includes serving for more than a decade as the director of network services for Highlands Health System before becoming the chief information officer for the organization. He was part of the transition team and was named vice president of information technology/chief technology officer when Highlands merged with Appalachian Regional Healthcare in 2019.
Roberts has 29 years of experience in health care information technology with 22 of those years spent in leadership roles.
Roberts and his wife Lisa reside in Hager Hill, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.