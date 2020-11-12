A California inmate who was indicted in September for the 1981 murder of a Raleigh County school teacher and the 1980 rape of a Raleigh child told Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling that he does not want to face trial in Raleigh County.
Earl James Robbins, now 64, was formally arraigned on five charges Thursday before Poling. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The defendant joined the hearing from Valley State Prison in California, where he is serving a sentence for kidnapping and then raping a California real estate agent in 2005. During the course of the hearing, Robbins accepted the appointment of Raleigh public defender Stacy Fragile to represent him at the arraignment.
Earlier this fall, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller charged Robbins with first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a crime in the 1981 slaying of Cynthia Miller inside her Beckley home.
Following an investigation by Beckley Police Department Sgt. Morgan Bragg, Keller also charged Robbins with abduction, kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault for the rape of a child in Raleigh County in October 1980.
Judge Poling read the charges to Robbins during the arraignment hearing.
Speaking from a conference room at Valley State Prison, Robbins told Poling that he will fight extradition back to Beckley.
"If you look back at the history of me and the city of Beckley police department, they extradited me from two different states in prior cases," said Robbins. "I would never allow myself to be tried in Beckley, West Virginia, based on the circumstances around it in (the Miller case).
"I would fight extradition and demand a jury trial in another state or, definitely, another county, rather than in West Virginia.
"I would never allow Raleigh County to try me."
He added that Beckley police officers had filed a kidnapping charge against him in 1983, while he was in Toledo, Ohio. He did not elaborate on the charge, and Poling interrupted him.
During a later part of the hearing, Poling explained to Robbins that the State of West Virginia will have to file a request in California for an extradition proceeding.
"That will be governed by California's law," Poling said. "You should be, under my belief, appointed counsel out there."
Robbins could also opt to represent himself in the extradition process and exercise his right to challenge extradition back to the state.
"If California doesn't agree to extradite, West Virginia will go forward with their right" to bring Robbins back, said Poling.
Prior to the Thursday hearing, Robbins had written a letter in which he asked the court for information regarding the charges against him. In the letter, he indicated that he wanted the information so that he could file a civil suit against the Beckley Police Department for alleged defamation.
During the hearing, Poling approved Keller's motion that the letter would not be treated as a discovery request. Keller pointed out that if the letter constituted discovery, prosecutors could then make a counter request for information that an attorney, such as Fragile, would most likely not want to provide.
When granting the motion, Poling noted that Keller had taken care with Robbins' civil rights.
Fragile did not object to Keller's motion.
At another part of the hearing, Fragile advised Robbins to stay quiet, saying that it was not in his best interest to give more statements.
•••
According to comments by Fragile, Robbins had launched a strong criticism of Detective Bragg in a letter to the court.
Robbins was convicted in September 1986 of threatening to kill Raleigh Circuit Judge Charles Berkley Lilly, a state delegate who died in 2014 on his 86th birthday.
Robbins was angry that Lilly had ordered him to undergo a six-month psychiatric evaluation at Weston State Hospital, according to court documents. He made the threat in a letter that he wrote to the mother of his two children; he had shot the mother in 1982.
Lilly had sentenced Robbins to two consecutive terms of one to five years in prison, after Robbins was convicted of shooting at his children's mom and a man she was dating, injuring them both.
In January 1986, however, a Monongalia Circuit Court judge released him from Huttonsville Correctional Center in an effort to reduce prison populations.
Later, according to federal court documents, Robbins threatened to kill his children's mom and Lilly in a letter to the victim.
Robbins' federal court-appointed lawyer in 1985 had stated that Robbins lived in a "fantasy world" and that any challenge resulted in "hostility." Robbins had told his attorney that he operated an international construction company and that his company was poised in 1985 to build a Playboy adult entertainment center in West Virginia.
In court records, Robbins was accused of threatening to kill Raleigh County prosecutor Bruce Lazenby in the early 1980s.
•••
Details of the Miller case and why Robbins was arrested for her 1981 murder were not discussed at the Thursday hearing.
Miller, a teacher at Park Middle School, was 27 years old when she was shot to death inside her Miller Street home on Aug. 26, 1981, one day before she was set to marry a Lester Police Department officer, Gary O'Neal.
O'Neal died in 2014. He was officially cleared as a suspect when Robbins, who was living in Raleigh County in August 1981, was indicted for Miller's murder.
She was alone at the couple's Miller Street home when O'Neal, who was in Princeton, could not reach her. He came home and found her on the floor of her home, shot multiple times with a small caliber handgun.
There was no sign of forced entry and nothing had been taken from the house.
Beckley police formed a special investigation team in 2017 to look at Miller's case, led by Detective Bragg. West Virginia State Police investigators, led by Captain Tim Bledsoe of the Criminal Investigations Unit, assisted in the investigation that ultimately led to Robbins being charged and indicted for the 39-year-old murder.
Three generations of detectives at Beckley Police Department had investigated Miller's murder.
"You read the amount of work and the care and the empathy that began at the time of Ms. Miller's murder and, obviously, has continued with these gentlemen up to the present," Keller said Tuesday. "It takes an enormous amount of work, but when you have an unsolved, violent crime, it's just this cloud that sets over the community, so we hope this brings some resolution."
During the investigation into Miller's death, a victim reported to police that she was a child in October 1980 when Robbins allegedly kidnapped and raped her. Keller filed charges against Robbin for rape and kidnapping in that case.