Normal winter temperatures are set to return to southern West Virginia on Monday, National Weather Service forecasters said, but Sunday will bring rain and cold air.
NWS forecasters said that another system is moving into the region late Saturday and early Sunday. Although there will be little snow, roads may be icy on Saturday night and early Sunday. Drivers should be cautious on their way to church or other places during that time.
Unlike its predecessor, a winter storm which brought a wintry mix of rain and snow on Thursday, the Sunday mix will likely turn from freezing rain to rain in most parts.
"This one's coming from the Gulf, so it's going to be a warmer system," NWS Meteorologist Patrick Wilson of the Blacksburg, Va., office said Friday. "I don't think there's going to be much snow there, maybe an inch or so."
In Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties, said Wilson, clouds will start to build, increasing Saturday night and Sunday morning, with rain on Sunday. By Sunday evening, temperatures will likely drop, and a few snow flurries may fall.
"For the higher peaks, it's probably going to take a little longer," he added. "We're still going to be working out some details on this."
Wilson cautioned local sun lovers that, even after the icy rain stops on Sunday, they should not expect to see the 50- and 60-degree days they enjoyed this past December. In fact, they should not have expected those days last month, either.
"It'll go back to dry weather, maybe having 40s in the middle of next week," he said. "We flipped the pattern at the beginning of the new year.
"What we've had is not normal for this time of year. We're not supposed to be in the 50s and 60s this time of year.
"We're supposed to be down in the 30s and 40s," he said.
NWS issued a wind chill advisory for Greenbrier County on Friday. He said that already-low temperatures will start to drop even lower on Sunday evening.
"On Monday night, it will be 10 degrees, single digits again," he warned.
Meteorologist Tony Edwards with the Charleston office of NWS said that Friday night was the coldest night of 2022, so far, with the mercury dipping to single digits and, possibly, to zero in some parts around Beckley.
He predicted that temperatures will drop to around freezing in the area on Sunday morning, although the Sunday weather system will bring rain but little to no snow.
Edwards said that temperatures will drop into the mid-20s to upper 20s on Sunday morning, although people who live closer to Lewisburg may find their town gets a little colder.
By Monday, 45-degree weather — a relatively typical reading for early January — will return.
Despite the lack of snow, Edwards offered a word of caution to drivers.
"The ground's going to be cold, so there could be freezing rain," he said. "We don't expect huge issues, mainly just slick travel conditions.
"Late Saturday night into Sunday morning can be slick."
Edwards' office monitors weather in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming and Pocahontas counties.