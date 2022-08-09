County Road 12/2, Madams Creek Road in Summers County, will be closed at milepost 0.39 beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, through Friday, Aug. 19, for a drainage structure repair.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
Traffic will be detoured along County Route 3/1 (Will Dodd Road) for 1.49 miles to County Route 12/1 (Broomstraw Ridge Road) for 1.62 miles to County Route 3/21 (Madams Creek Road) for 1.73 miles to W.Va. 3.
The West Virginia Division of Highways expresses its apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.
