SABINE – It was a gigantic problem that required an equally large response.
The water source for Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District (PSD) mysteriously dried up in December, robbing the system's nearly 1,400 customers of potable water.
A large part of the solution was much-needed funding – in the end it would take just under $4.5 million to get the water flowing permanently again.
On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development representatives delivered $936,000 toward the water project, which is now operational.
Kris Warner, state director of USDA Rural Development, presented the check to Gene Reid, PSD chairman.
“You guys are doing the Lord's work,” Warner told those gathered for the ceremonies.
“This will provide safe, reliable water for the years to come,” Warner said.
Reid said the project changed directions several times over the months and, with it, the funding needs. He said the USDA Rural Development office and the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council office “were so good to us ... and they made it happen every single time (a change was required).”
Officials also lauded Gov. Jim Justice for speeding up funding for the project.
Mike Hall, the governor's chief of staff, told those gathered that Gov. Justice had said to "get it done.”
“This is an amazing challenge,” Hall said. “Not everyone has to deal with hollers and hills like you do.”
Additionally, Reid recognized numerous agencies and individuals, including Wyoming County commissioners, county Administrator Mike Goode, county Emergency Services Director Dean Meadows, and Eric Combs of Region 1 Planning and Development Council.
“A lot of players came to the table to make this happen,” Reid said.
“But without the money, nothing would have happened,” Reid emphasized.
“We're certainly glad to see this water system completed now,” said Commissioner Randall Aliff. “The commission's goal is to get water to all of the county, but it's a slow process. We're working very hard to make that happen.”
“The commission is honored and happy to help with this project,” emphasized Jason Mullins, commission president. “This will provide water to these customers for years to come and it's an important piece of the puzzle,” Mullins said of working to provide potable water across the county.
•••
Officials initially thought it would take several weeks to resolve the water problem; however, it ended up taking several months.
The new water source is an inactive Sabine mine on property owned by the Upper Laurel Fire Department. The fire department provided the property at no cost to the PSD for the new water source and plant.
Problems began in December when the system's longtime water source, inside a mine, began to dry up. The intake source was moved to another location within the same mine, but the water supply did not improve.
A temporary water source, in a stream near the plant, required testing that resulted in a boil water advisory on the system for several weeks.
The stream source provided enough water while construction was completed to the new Sabine site.
The Sabine mine will provide plenty of water as well as substantially reduced construction costs, according to officials.
The Sabine mine will provide an estimated 1.6 billion gallons of water for the system, according to officials.
Additionally, Appalachian Power Company installed the new power source at the Sabine mine at no cost.
The initial source selected as a new permanent water source was an abandoned mine in John McGraw Hollow. However, the prohibitive costs of installing a new power source at the site as well as ongoing right-of-way issues were stalling the project, officials said, so it was moved to Sabine.
Costs to get electricity to that initial John McGraw Hollow mine source were estimated at $150,000 and power company officials were unsure if they could design and install a new power source for the site by the initial completion date.
•••
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system serves 1,350 customers, which easily includes more than 2,000 people, along 81 miles of water lines.
Customers include Twin Falls Resort State Park, Wyoming Continuous Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wyoming County East High School, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, along with an assisted living facility in Glen Rogers.
Communities impacted include Cabin Creek, Jesse, Matheny, Sabine, Glen Rogers, Glen Fork, Ravencliff, Saulsville, McGraws, Key Rock, and New Richmond.