The West Virginia Rivers Coalition, a non-profit organization with the mission “to conserve and restore West Virginia’s exceptional rivers and streams” is hosting a free, family friendly afternoon at Summersville Lake this Sunday, June 26.
WV Rivers will be marking the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. Established in 1972, the Clean Water Act has reduced pollution and improved water quality across West Virginia and the nation. It strives to make every body of water in the United States swimmable, drinkable and fishable.
Festivities wil be held at the Dam Site Picnic Area, Picnic Pavilion No. 2.
Activities include:
• 12-5 p.m. – Pontoon boat excursions on Summersville Lake. Life jackets will be available, but you are encouraged to bring your own.
• 12-4 p.m. – Kids activities with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the National Parks Conservation Association.
• 1-4 p.m. – Paddle boarding with Active Southern West Virginia. Try out a stand-up paddle board on the flat water of Summersville Lake.
• 2-3 p.m. – Learn about the snakes of West Virginia with Roy Moose.
• 3 p.m. – Toast to Clean Water and Birthday Cake. Bring your lunch and water bottle to make it a picnic.