Sydney King from Richwood High School is one of 25 graduating seniors in the state who was selected as West Virginia’s second cohort of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars.
King, who will be attending Marshall University to pursue a degree in math, will receive up to $10,000 per year – or $40,000 total – for their college education as they prepare to pursue a teaching career.
The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship Program is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in the fields of math, science, special education and elementary education.
Scholarship recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation. To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who provides guidance throughout their college careers.
– J. Damon Cain