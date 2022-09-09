Painters, potters, sculptors, and all other fine artists are being sought for the second annual Art Walk Richwood on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The street fair in Richwood includes two gallery exhibitions and the final day of the Mountain Color Art Show. Artists are invited to sell, demonstrate and/or display their art on Main Street from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The charge to reserve a booth space is $30, and space is limited.
Artists interested in entering the 36th Annual Mountain Color Art competition can learn more by contacting Carl O'Dell, director, at 304-651-6783 or 304-846-6782. The Mountain Color Art Show will begin on Oct. 1 at Richwood City Hall and will run all week until Saturday, Oct. 8.
In addition to the street art sale and Mountain Color Art competition, two local galleries are featuring exhibits of two artists with Richwood ties.
Beckley artist Robert Walker's retrospective of collected works will be on display at the Lawrenson Gallery at 2 East Main. Richwood native Rick Morris will be the featured artist at Bloomfield Gallery, also on Main Street.
To reserve a booth space for the street art sale, artists can apply by contacting the Richwood Area Chamber of Comerce at 304-846-6790.
