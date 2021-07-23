Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is hosting an open house to celebrate moving into its new office at 116 N. Heber St. in downtown Beckley.
The official ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting to inaugurate the organization's new home.
The ceremony, compete with snacks and speeches by various dignitaries, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.
The event is open to the public.
The new office will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and closed noon to 1 p.m.
The office carries information about all six county parks, and visitors can make reservations and payments.