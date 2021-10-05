Ribbon cutting set for Beckley's Bike Share Program

Beckley’s Bike Share Program will soon be up and rolling.
A special ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the program is set for 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Beckley Welcome Center, adjacent to the McManus Trail on Prince Street.
Vickie Webb, volunteer director of the Beckley Welcome Center and founder of the Community Transformation Project, said she hopes the program will encourage more people to park their cars and pick up a bike in Beckley.
Webb said the Bike Share Program is a pilot program with five bikes stationed at the Beckley Welcome Center.
She added that people have been able to use the bikes since the beginning of September. The official unveiling was delayed until this week to make sure everything was in working order.
The program is being sponsored by the West Virginia Office of Energy, the Community Transformation Project, West Virginia State University Extension, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and Active Southern WV.
There is no cost to ride the bikes, and they are designed for leisure riding by adults and provide a health and wellness initiative to get more people active, according to a release from the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
To rent a bike, a rider must download the OnBikeShare app on a smartphone, create an account, enter a credit card number and follow the prompts.
The rider’s credit card will not be charged a fee for the use of the bikes. Location services and Bluetooth must be enabled on the rider’s phone for this system to work. The rider will then be able to unlock the bike from the solar-powered stand.
To return the bike, the rider will simply roll the bike to the docking station, secure the lock and press the end rental button on the app.