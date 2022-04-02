The fourth annual Leaps Around the Lake 5K Run & 2M Walk, a fundraiser for dance scholarships at Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio in Beckley, is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 9 at Little Beaver State Park with registration at 8 a.m. in Shelter No. 2.
Ann Adkins, race coordinator, said, “We continued having the annual race through the Covid pandemic and watched it grow every year. There are girls that need the scholarships to afford dance classes, and we can’t let them down.
"Dance plays such a large role in the mental and physical development of our young people,” Adkins said. "We are expecting a large turnout this year. We already have more racers pre-registered this year than last.”
Medals will be awarded for first, second, and third places for the 5K for male, female, youth and child. Medals for the 2-mile walk will be awarded for adult, youth and child divisions.
Sponsors of the race are: Appalachian Heating, Barker’s Junk, Calfee Funeral Homes, Faith Community Church, Fujiyama Japanese Steak House, Infuse One, Integrity Chiropractic, LA East, The Mad Hatter Club, Modley’s Plumbing & Heating, New River Engineering, Premier Pharmacy & Wellness, Preston Adkins Building, Raleigh Tile of Princeton, Second Chances WV LLC, and The UPS Store. There will also be a couple of vendors at the race this year.
Preregistration at a discounted rate is available online through April 8 at www.eventbrite.com. Same-day registration at the race with cash or check is $30.