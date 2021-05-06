• May 8 – 29: Active Southern WV Facebook Photo Contest: Take a hike on one of the trails near Beckley and submit rhododendron photos to the 2021 Rhododendron Festival event page with hashtag #WVRhodofest21 by May 29 for a chance to win a prize with the most “likes.” Amateur photographers only.
• Saturday, May 8: Neighborhood Cruise: 4 to 4:30 p.m.: Cruise line-up at Cross Point Church, Crescent Road. Cruise McLean Addition and Harper Road with option to Old Mill Village and to Shade Tree Car Club’s Cruise-in at Logan’s.
• Sunday, May 9: Recognition of Zora “Big Mama” Stroud: 2 p.m., Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
• Saturday, May 15: Shade Tree Car Club and First Responders Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Beaver State Park, music by East of Memphis.
May 15: Raleigh County Historical Society Dedication 11 a.m. - Bill Withers historical marker located across from Stratton School, 1129 S. Fayette St. Concerts celebrating the music of Bill Withers, noon to 6 p.m., Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Featured artists: Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, Drew Lawrence, Lady D, The Carpenter Ants, Lords of Lester, Shawn Benfield & The Untrained Professionals. Food vendors available.
Saturday, May 22: Pickleball Tournament - Contact Dave Barksdale 304-673-8390 or 304-763-5885.
May 22: Rhododendron Cruise: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Cruise line-up at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Ride to Grandview (New River Gorge National River) to scenic overlooks and rhododendrons in bloom.
May 22: Rhododendron Walks: 4 and 5:30 p.m., Grandview. Walks led by National Park rangers.
May 22: Coalfield Architecture Tour, 6 p.m., Raleigh Playhouse & Theatere. Walking tour and presentation on Alex Mahood, Architect of the Coalfields. $10. Contact Scott Worley at 304-228-1851
Monday, May 24: open mic, 7 p.m., The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre. To reserve a performance slot, message the theater at facebook.com/TheRaleighWV or email TheRaleighWV@gmail.com.
Wednesday, May 26: Full Moon Ride/Walk; group bicycle ride and walk, 8 p.m., McManus Trail. Meet at the Art Park, Third Avenue parking lot.
Friday-Saturday, May 28 and 29: Miners home baseball games, 6:35 p.m., Linda K. Epling Stadium; fireworks after the game on the 29th (Saturday).
Saturday, May 29: Neighborhood Cruise and concerts: 4 to 4:30 p.m., Cruise line-up at Park Middle School, cruise ending at Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza for concerts: 5:30 p.m. – Motown Music by How Great Thou Art; 6:30 p.m. – '80s music by Quiet Enough.