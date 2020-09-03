Revenue numbers looking rosy despite pandemic

Cautious optimism is part and parcel in the state’s Department of Revenue most days, said the agency’s chief, but two months into a new fiscal year, the numbers are encouraging if not surprising.
During a Friday briefing on August revenues that came in $35.8 million above estimates, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said, “We are very, very pleased with the state’s revenue performance.
“Those of us in the Revenue Department are not known for being optimists,” Hardy said. “We’re cautiously optimistic at all times.
“If we continue to have numbers like these, we are going to have an excellent first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.”
“Numbers like these” include July and August revenue collections of $80.3 million above estimates and 31.3 percent above receipts during the first two months of fiscal year in 2019-20.
“To date, we’re two-thirds through the first quarter of the new fiscal year and we are very, very pleased with the state’s revenue performance,” Hardy said.
August severance tax collections provided one of the few sour notes. While they came in $5.1 million above estimate, they trailed last year’s mark by 62.8 percent. Still, through two months, collections stood $11.6 million above estimate.
Also of concern, cumulative interest income collections of nearly $5.2 million were 4.5 percent below last year but $2.8 million above estimate.
But almost every other number brought broad smiles from Hardy and Gov. Jim Justice.
Total General Revenue Fund collections for August were $331.4 million. Year-to-date collections have totaled $815.4 million.
Driving the performance were personal income tax collections of $144.1 million in August – $14.0 million above estimate and 1.6 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Wage and salary withholding tax collections were up 9.2 percent for the month.
Cumulative withholding tax collections were 1.3 percent ahead of last year and cumulative personal income tax collections were nearly $24.5 million above estimate and 51.9 percent ahead of last year.
Consumer sales tax collections of $131.6 million were $6.6 million above estimate, up 6.1 percent in August, as monthly collections of nearly $131.6 million were $6.6 million above estimate. Cumulative collections of $221.4 million were $14.4 million above estimate and 8.3 percent above prior year receipts.
Corporation net income tax collections totaled nearly $70 million in August, $6.5 million above estimate and more than three times greater than prior year receipts.
Cumulative corporate collections totaled $67.4 million as compared with $6.5 million in the prior year. Year-to-date receipts were $31.9 million above estimate.
As of the end of August, General Revenue Fund cash flow was $244.3 million compared to $21.9 million last year.
Last month, Justice announced that with the income tax filing deadline delayed from April to July as a result of the pandemic, West Virginia finished July with a $243.9 million cash surplus – the largest monthly cash balance for the first month in state history.
“It’s unbelievable, especially when you compare it to this time last year,” Justice said in a press release.
“It wasn’t that long ago that we were wondering ‘What are we going to do?’ This pandemic was a cannonball to the stomach for our budget. But we came together and we worked,” Justice added.
At a Wednesday briefing on the pandemic, Justice previewed Thursday’s budget reveal with a rosy outlook.
“From a pure cash standpoint we’re $250 million to the good,” Justice said. “We’ve got 12 times the money today that we had last year when we didn’t have Covid. And really and truly not a significant amount of that is coming from CARES (federal money) or anything like that.”