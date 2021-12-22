For more than half a century, Rev. Doc Adkins has followed God's calling on his life and has never regretted his decision.
“I wouldn't trade it for anything,” Adkins emphasized. “I'd do it all again in a heartbeat.
“But it's time; I know in my heart it is.”
Adkins is retiring Dec. 30, after serving 10 years as the pastor of Beckley First Baptist Church.
He will have served 49 years and five months in pulpits across southern West Virginia. Nearly 30 of those years were spent in Wyoming County – first at Lacoma Baptist Church, then more than two decades at Rockcastle Baptist.
l l l
He grew up in Hinton, the youngest of three boys.
“My dad left us when I was young; he had a horrible drinking addiction.
“My mom couldn't work because she had health problems.
“We were poor, but we didn't know it,” he recalled of his childhood.
“We moved a lot; I never really had a home.
“But we had a lot more than a lot of others; we had a loving parent who sacrificed for my brothers and me,” Adkins said.
Both his brothers, older by several years, dropped out of school in order to help, and have since earned their GEDs.
“I'm the only one in my family who actually graduated from high school and the only one ever who went to college,” he said.
His grandparents stepped in to help as well and became huge influences in his life. They took him to their church, Laurel Creek Baptist.
“The preacher there was an old-time, missionary Baptist preacher. He came with both barrels loaded every Sunday,” Adkins recalled fondly of his early years in church.
It wouldn't be until a few years later, however, that God would place him in the right place with the right people.
He became friends with a group of kids who looked past his circumstances and the fact that his family didn't attend church.
“I was blessed to have friends who saw me as an individual and became part of my life. They were just good kids who were active in their church.
“One summer, they invited me to church camp. I didn't really want to go and I couldn't afford to go,” he said.
The preacher came by and insisted on paying his way.
“When I got there, it was horrible,” he said.
Rev. Delvin D. “D.D.” Elwell and his wife, June, however, took Adkins under their wings.
“I learned a lot just by watching him,” Adkins said.
June was the one who led Adkins to singing, and his beautiful voice became an integral part of his ministry.
“She got me singing; I owe it all to her,” he said.
l l l
Adkins had planned to become a funeral director and had already been accepted to the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in Ohio.
“I really wanted to be a funeral director, but God had better plans for me,” he said.
While he felt God was calling him to preach, Adkins still wasn't certain.
“I really wasn't sure about the preaching gig,” he said. “It wasn't near as easy as (Elwell) made it look when he was in the pulpit.”
Adkins said he came to realize that Elwell was a family man with four children, struggling to take care of his family and his church, among other things.
“I did witness the call of God in his life. When he was in the pulpit, he was like the star pitcher at a baseball game, the star quarterback...,” Adkins explained. “I tried to be that guy.”
His uncertainty hit hard while he was attending Appalachian Bible College and one of his teachers suggested he pray that God would increase his passion or take it all away.
Adkins did exactly that.
“I prayed it often,” Adkins said, “and God increased my passion. The more I studied, the more of my Bible I read, the more I learned, the more I loved it.
“I love to preach. I love the hours of preparation. I love the research...”
His first church, Beech Run Baptist, sits at the foot of Hinton Mountain. Adkins was still in Bible college when the deacons approached him about pastoring the church. He'd already preached a few Sundays there as one of the “preacher boys.”
“They were willing to take a chance on me,” he said, adding he stayed until he graduated.
Soon after, he and his wife, Sarah, were married. The couple raised two daughters, Amy and Allison, both of whom earned college degrees.
While at Rockcastle Baptist, Adkins was asked to teach a Bible history and literature class. Raymond Rose, then-principal of the now-closed Pineville High School, asked him if he would teach the class. Margaret Swimm, the school librarian at the time, helped him develop the required state Department of Education curriculum standards.
“Mr. (Frank) Blackwell (then-superintendent) was 100 percent for it,” Adkins said of the class.
The class was moved to Wyoming County East High when Pineville High was closed, Adkins said.
“I really enjoyed teaching that class,” he said.
Adkins said after retirement he will have time to work as a substitute teacher.
l l l
There is a difference between preaching and pastoring, Adkins explained.
There is no set quitting time for a pastor and, at times, it can be 24/7 when trying to meet the needs of the congregation.
“A pastor is a preacher who takes that next step.
“A pastor has to become everything to the congregation, not just the preacher. You are a confidant, a companion, a mender when they are broken, a consoler when death happens ... a dad to the youth, a disciplinarian when conflicts happen.
“I've buried lots of young people. I've buried lots of older people. Some just happened. Some you knew it was going to happen.
“I've set all night with families. You stay there until you know they are going to be OK,” he emphasized.
“But you can't do either one without the calling of God – all the education in the world won't help,” Adkins believes.
“God's calling is the foundation of a preacher.”
l l l
With the exception of the administrative side of pastoring – the business meetings, the church committee meetings, among others – Adkins said he has loved every part of preaching the gospel.
“The good thing about retiring is not having that daily grind,” Adkins noted. “Ministry would be a piece of cake if not for the administrative side of things.”
He said he always followed the congregation's wishes when it came to church business.
“Whatever the majority wants to do is fine with me as long as it's my pulpit. There, I'll do it my way; that's my business,” he emphasized.
l l l
Following the calling of God has been his greatest achievement, Adkins believes.
“God was leading and I was following.
“My goodness, what a time we've had.
“It doesn't seem like it has been 50 years, but, physically, it feels like it's been 50 years,” Adkins joked.
“God granted me that absolute passion to preach.
“I'll never quit preaching. I'll never quit helping people. I want the passion without the position,” he explained.
“I'll never quit preaching as long as I'm effective in the pulpit and God gives me the opportunity to preach somewhere.”