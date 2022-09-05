Organizers of the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition, to be Sept. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the campus of West Virginia University Institute of Technology, announced the six best pitch ideas chosen to present and invited attendees to vote for their favorites.
The West Virginia Hive and the WVU Tech Launch Lab have brought back the in-person Pitch Southern West Virginia competition after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab and coordinator of the event, said six entrepreneurs have been chosen to give five-minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas before the judges and in-person audience. The judges will engage in a question-and-answer session with each presenter.
Those presenting on Sept.13:
λHills to Hills Shuttles & Tours, Adena Joy, Fayette County
λ Rock Root River Tours, Leah Chester, Fayette County
λFat Bottom Coolers LLC, Marcus Fox, Raleigh County
λMountain Mama Stitchery, Ruschelle Khanna, Raleigh County
λBotany Tropicals, Jordan Casey, Summers County
λElite Services, N. Maryanne Perry, Fayette County
Woods said the business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. Eligibility was limited to residents or businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell counties, along with WVU Tech students.
During a program Thursday at Bluefield State University attended by Gov. Jim Justice and coal industry leaders, Pocahontas Land and the school announced that they are partnering to establish the Pocahontas Land Coal Producers endowed professorship.
The mutual goal for the school and the business is to re-establish the Mining Engineering Technology program at BSU.
At the WV Chamber’s Business Summit at The Greenbrier on Thursday, President and CEO David Ramsey shared that Vandalia Health is now official. CAMC and Mon Health System have signed the final agreement to become one integrated delivery system after receiving approval from all necessary regulatory and government review and approval.
Dave Ramsey made the announcement during a speech at the 2022 West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier resort.
CAMC and Mon Health System both have community roots dating back 100 years. Now, as Vandalia Health, there is one shared vision between the two for making the highest quality care accessible and affordable to everyone who needs it.
