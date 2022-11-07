hinton, w.va. – Summers County ARH Hospital recently celebrated the opening of its new retail pharmacy.
The pharmacy, located at 115 Summers Hospital Road, on the campus of Summers ARH, opened Nov. 1.
“It went well,” said Leann Umberger, director of pharmacy for Beckley ARH and Summers ARH. “Everyone is happy and excited that we’re here.”
Summers ARH CEO Wes Dangerfield said the pharmacy adds to the convenience of care as it allows patients at both the hospital and the adjacent Summers County ARH Rural Health Clinic to leave the hospital campus with their prescribed medications.
“Patients who come to the clinic, ER patients and inpatient persons admitted to the hospital can get their medications here,” he said. “So, when it’s time to go home, they don’t have to make an additional stop. We’ve got everything here in one place.”
Umberger agreed, likening the pharmacy to “the last piece of the puzzle for health care.”
Adding to the convenience, she said, is the Meds to Beds program, which further streamlines the process.
“When a patient is being discharged and the physician prescribes medicine to take home, we can fill those prescriptions at the retail pharmacy and deliver them to their bedside,” she said. “That way, they have them in hand when they walk out the door and won’t have to stop to pick them up.”
Dangerfield said the pharmacy will also serve the community – including those who are not hospital or clinic patients – as well as hospital employees who previously had to use the ARH retail pharmacy in Beckley.
Umberger said the process for community members interested in transferring their prescriptions to the pharmacy is simple.
“We just need their name, birthday and the name of the pharmacy they use and we can get those transferred right over,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.