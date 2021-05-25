The Resort at Glade Springs announces a new escape room experience open to the general public.
Wizard School 101 creates a fully immersive escape room experience. Players will be put to the test to see if they can use their wizarding minds to pass and ultimately escape Wizard School before time runs out.
“We know how much people love the lore and magic of wizard-themed attractions,” said Ashley Long, creative director at The Resort at Glade Springs. “Being able to bring a fully immersive wizard school atmosphere to our popular escape rooms is something we're very excited about. We're extremely proud of the work our team put in, and we know everyone who plays this escape room will be more than happy with the result.”
Wizard School 101 is open daily throughout the summer with multiple time slots. The resort also features a second escape room titled Jungle Escape, which is also available daily. Advance reservations are strongly recommended to ensure availability and can be made by calling 304-763-0876.