The Resort at Glade Springs will be hosting its eighth annual Christmas event with a few modifications to enhance the experience while providing a safe environment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Advanced tickets are required.
This year's holiday experience for children and families is being offered to the public on Saturday and Sunday afternoons Nov. 28 and 29 as well as Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at The Resort at Glade Springs, 255 Resort Drive in Daniels.
"Every season we aim to make this experience a little better and more memorable for kids and families.” says Ashley Long, creative director of The Resort at Glade Springs, “This year we have taken on that challenge, coupled with the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, and feel like we have created something truly special.
"In lieu of a walk-through North Pole, we built upon our popular Tea with Santa event to create a character dining experience where guests will enjoy a special Christmas Feast while enjoying the company of our famous North Pole cast,” Long said. "In order to keep everyone safe and distanced we will host the event in The Glade Room at The Inn.”
Seating, Long said, will be limited and tables will be spread out accordingly.
The space has been transformed into a magical North Pole scene that will allow guests to feel fully immersed in holiday magic, Long said.
"Kids will meet a variety of lovable characters such as Olive the Other Reindeer, Crispy the Gingerbread Man, Professor Markle the Elf School Teacher, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves in this fun, interactive banquet.”