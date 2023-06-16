ResCare Community Living, a leading provider of human services and support for individuals with disabilities, will host a statewide hiring event in West Virginia on Tuesday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at nine locations across the state, including Beckley at 201 Gray Flats Road, Suite 200, and Princeton, 712 Mercer St.
The event will offer job candidates the opportunity to discover careers in caregiving, nursing and administration.
“Whether you’re an experienced veteran or a fresh graduate eager to make your mark, this event is the perfect platform to explore new possibilities and embark on an exciting career journey,” said Angela Batten, talent sourcer at ResCare Community Living, in a press release. “Our goal is to attract talented individuals who are eager to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”
ResCare asks all candidates to bring their resumes as interviews and same-day offers will be available.
In celebration of West Virginia Day, attendees will be treated to complimentary pepperoni rolls and receive exclusive “Food of Our People” pepperoni roll stickers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.