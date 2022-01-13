ResCare helps challenged people navigate Covid

Disabled West Virginians have faced special challenges during the Covid pandemic, but a local agency is helping them to adjust and to protect themselves.
ResCare, a network of agencies that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, provides services to 108 clients in the Beckley area, at a group home or by providing in-home care.
Thanks to efforts by the agency, 95 percent of those clients have been vaccinated against Covid-19, ResCare Executive Director Cathy Redden said Thursday.
Like those in the general population, ResCare clients who have intellectual and developmental disabilities are seeing a surge in Covid infections.
"We started having an outbreak right after Christmas," Redden said, "Literally, just a few days after Christmas, and it's not eased up, much."
Twelve clients had infections, as of Thursday, she added.
While the vaccines have not prevented all clients from contracting Covid, Redden said, vaccinations have kept many patients from experiencing severe symptoms, ResCare caseworker Shannon Barbero reported.
"I wasn't a vaccine believer," said Barbero. "But we have seen first-hand the ones that weren't vaccinated that had Covid, and the struggles they had, as opposed to the ones that are vaccinated."
She reported that vaccinated clients have experienced "more of a mild cold symptom," instead of more serious complications.
Barbero and Redden reported that intellectually challenged West Virginians have faced the same struggles during the pandemic that their neuro-typical neighbors have faced. They have been unable to go out as freely, and they have been placed in quarantine, as needed.
"It's affected us all, and it's been awful," noted Redden.
Part of ResCare workers' job is to educate clients on how to keep safe. As with the general population, ResCare clients have struggled with being isolated from loved ones during the pandemic.
"At first, there was a lot of confusion," Barbero reported. "Just like you and I, we can't go see our relatives.
"That's been the hardest thing."
ResCare workers now arrange Covid tests between clients and relatives prior to visits.
"They have to have a negative result, or we have to re-schedule their home visits," she explained. "That's what we've seen has been the hardest for them to understand."
Clients have adjusted to the pandemic, as the rest of the world has adjusted, Barbero noted.
ResCare workers take strict steps to make sure clients are protected.
Redden reported that workers screen all clients daily and check their temperatures twice a day. If a patient has been directly exposed, the screening process is followed three times a day.
"There are some folks that can't tell you they have a headache, or they can't tell you they don't feel good," she said. "We make sure to do the screening process with them, as well."
Some clients do have Covid, and ResCare pays workers extra to continue providing care to them, said Redden.
Barbero said that staff take clients to see their doctors, shop for their groceries and help them to follow social distancing guidelines. Many clients wear masks.
"We treat every client as if they were a family member and make sure that everything they need, they get, and all their needs are being met," she explained. "Where we've been in the Covid world for so long, we've kind of held our standards a little bit higher than you and I would, at making sure they're protected.
"We do a lot of online shopping for groceries now, a lot of tele-doctor's appointments instead of doing the face-to-face; trying to educate the clients on what the world is doing now and give them all the information, so they can have the understanding of why," she added.
ResCare had hosted three clinics in 2021 to promote vaccines for employees and clients. The clinics in March, November and December resulted in a number of staff and clients becoming fully vaccinated. Most clients have a legal guardian who makes health care decisions for them, she added.
The company offers a $1,000 bonus to each employee who is fully vaccinated or who has a medical or religious exemption. ResCare workers continue serving the clients who have tested positive for Covid, at a higher rate of pay. They are provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and clients.
"I can't speak enough about the team I have," said Redden. "I have an amazing group of managers who have all pulled together and made it work.
"It is a struggle at times. It is," she added. "But we haven't skipped a beat.
"We've provided every bit of services that are needed, but if it wasn't for the managers and staff pulling together to make it happen....
"We do have some dedicated employees, dedicated managers, staff, all around. They have been wonderful to help get through this."
ResCare is currently recruiting new employees, Redden reported.
Vaccinated employees get a $1,000 bonus. Those who work with Covid-positive patients receive higher pay.
Redden said that anyone interested in joining the ResCare team may call 304-255-7676 or apply online at rescarecommunityliving.com.