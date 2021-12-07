ResCare Community Living of W.Va. donates $45,000 to food banks

To help address hunger across West Virginia this holiday season, ResCare Community Living is donating $45,000 to local food banks throughout the state. ResCare Community Living will present $5,000 checks to each of the following organizations:
l Fishes and Loaves in Beckley
l Operation Compassion in Princeton
l Old Man Rivers Mission in Parkersburg
l Upshur Cooperative Parish in Buckhannon
l Faith in Action in Keyser
l Union Rescue Mission in Fairmont
l Claypool United Methodist Church in Davin
l Dunbar Primary School in Dunbar
l Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington
ResCare Community Living employees will also be volunteering at their local food banks to distribute meals and food items to those in need.
As communities across the U.S. continue to experience challenges related to rising food costs, supply chain issues and unemployment, food banks have become even more of a necessity. In West Virginia, 242,180 people are facing hunger, 68,310 of whom are children, according to Feeding America.
ResCare Community Living has had a presence in West Virginia for more than 30 years, providing much-needed care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. ResCare Community Living currently operates in nine West Virginia communities.
“We are proud to play a role in communities across West Virginia and are grateful for the opportunity to help our neighbors in need,” said Mallory Ramsey, regional director, ResCare Community Living. “We hope these donations will help our local food banks in making a positive impact in the lives of our community members this holiday season.”
ResCare Community Living, which has 82 operations across the country, has committed to donate over $400,000 to local food banks nationwide before the end of the year.