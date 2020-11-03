Republicans swept all of the contested local races in Monroe County by overwhelming margins Tuesday. A whopping 69 percent of the county’s electorate cast ballots in the general election.
Republican Melvin Young won a seat on the Monroe County Commission, outpolling Democrat Dane Willis 3,747 to 2,489, according to unofficial vote tallies. Both businessmen are from Peterstown.
A member of the county’s planning commission, Young defeated incumbent county Commissioner Bill Miller in June’s Republican primary election.
•••
Jeff Jones of Gap Mills crushed Lee Carter of Alderson in the race for Monroe County Sheriff. The unofficial election night total showed Jones taking almost 73 percent of the vote.
A Republican, Jones is a U.S. Air Force retiree with a background in law enforcement. Carter, the Democratic Party’s candidate in the sheriff's race, also has a law enforcement background.
Incumbent Sheriff Ken Hedrick opted not to run for a second term.
•••
Republican Sarah F. Martin of Union will be Monroe County’s next assessor, taking an impressive 76.34 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election.
Martin defeated Democrat Caroline L. Sparks, a businesswoman and longtime mayor of Union.
Incumbent Assessor Norbert Netzel decided not to seek another term in office.
•••
Needing 60 percent of the vote for passage, a proposed five-year emergency medical services levy fell flat in Tuesday’s election.
Unofficial ballot totals showed the levy gaining approval from only 47.79 percent of Monroe County’s voters.
If it had passed, the levy was projected to bring in $700,665 a year. It was designed to pay salaries for limited personnel for each of two ambulance providers, plus salary and benefits for a county EMS coordinator.
A previous $100 annual ambulance fee had been abandoned by the county commission due to public opposition and difficulty in collecting the fee from the county’s homeowners during the three years it was in effect.
With the failure of the levy, the future of ambulance service in Monroe County is far from assured.
