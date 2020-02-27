Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates Rules Committee voted on Wednesday to kill a bill that would have prevented public employers from asking about a job applicant's criminal history unless the applicant signed a waiver.
The bill's intent was to assist those convicted of a crime with gaining employment.
The House of Delegates Committee on the Judiciary had passed House Bill 4905, sponsored by Del. Sammi Brown, D-Jefferson last week.
In a public Facebook post Wednesday, Brown wrote:
"Today – it got to me a little. Not because the bill didn’t see it to the finish line (it happens), but because I felt like I let you down.
" 'Ban The Box,' (HB4905) via voice vote, was killed in Rules this morning hours before its up/down vote. I could give you a litany of excuses but the reality is: It was a Leadership call."
She said she "brainstormed a million ways to revive the bill."
"But this time? " she said. "They got me. I lost. "
She added that she was choosing to focus on the bill's progress compared to previous year, on winning another term in the House, and her supporters' hard work.
"This bill is meaningful," she said. " It could change lives. We had an opportunity to lift burden and bias.
"And we will AGAIN, but that requires that we make our way back here."
The bill had stated that public employers "may not ask an applicant to disclose, orally or in writing, information concerning the applicant’s criminal record or history, including any inquiry on any employment application, until the applicant has either signed a waiver authorizing release, or is being considered for a specific position and has received an interview." It stated that the public employer may also publish any specific criminal offenses that would disqualify the applicant for employment.
It also stated that public employers should then consider the nature and gravity of the offense, the length of time that has elapsed since the offense occurred, the age of the person at the time of the conviction, whether the offense is reasonably related to the duties and responsibilities of the employment sought by the applicant, and any information pertaining to the degree of rehabilitation that may have taken place in the applicant.
Brown had noted that criminal convictions are one symptom of the ongoing drug epidemic. She had also noted that some qualified applications with convictions don't even apply when they see the question on the application.
Dels. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, and Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, both members of the rules committee, confirmed Thursday that the rules committee voted to remove the bill from the agenda – by placing it on an inactive calendar – on Wednesday.
They both said that Republicans, who have the majority in the committee and in the Legislature, voted for removing the bill from the agenda, while Democrats voted to keep it on the agenda. Both said there was limited discussion.
"There were some members of their caucus that were not in favor of the concept," Bates said.
In response to an emailed inquiry Thursday, House of Delegates spokesman Jared Hunt said, "Majority Leader (Amy) Summers, R-Taylor, has said too many questions arose about what responsibilities the bill would create for the various state agencies covered by the bill." He didn't respond to an inquiry seeking examples of questions that had arisen.
Bates said it was a "great achievement" for Brown, who is a freshman lawmaker, to get the bill out of committee.
"I think it shows that people are open to those ideas and she was a champion for the issue and I hope she continues her efforts and we get further with it next year," he said.
Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, a co-sponsor of the bill, and a member of the rules committee, and Delegate Jordan Hill, R- Nicholas and another member of the rules committee, did not respond to inquiries Thursday.
