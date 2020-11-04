As of press time Tuesday night, it appeared to be a Republican sweep in the House of Delegates District 32 race.
Republican incumbents Kayla Kessinger and Tom Fast were re-elected to their seats, while newcomer Republican Austin Haynes appeared to win the third seat in the race.
Just before midnight Tuesday, with 96 percent of the precincts reporting, Kessinger received 22 percent of the votes, or 10,344, Fast had 8,708 or 18 percent, and Haynes had 8,025 votes or 17 percent.
Fayette County incumbent Democrat Margaret Staggers had 6,951 votes or 15 percent of the votes as of press time – and did not appear to win another term.
In the same race, Democrat Selina Vickers received 6,094 votes or 13 percent, and Democrat Mark Hurt got 5,777 votes or 12 percent.
Shortly after the news broke that Haynes likely won his first election, he told The Register-Herald, “I just want to thank the voters of the 32nd District for all of their support.”
“Over the last several months, lots of things have been said from all of the candidates, and I’m ready to go to Charleston, roll up my sleeves and put those things into action and achieve great things for the people of the 32nd District and of West Virginia,” said Haynes.
“I want to thank my opponents in the race for running clean campaigns and talking about the issues instead of the mud slinging that we see in a lot of races in today’s society,” he added.
Haynes originally ran for the spot in 2018 and narrowly lost by 70 votes in the second closest race in the state that year.
***
Fast also shared his thoughts after the results were in Tuesday night saying he wanted “to thank the voters for their trust and believing in me for another term.”
“First of all, I’m a man of prayer, and I truly ask for God’s will to be done,” said Fast. “I’m thankful for the win.”
Fast also congratulated Haynes and Kessinger, saying, “I’ll be happy to work together with all of these delegates and all of the delegates in the state."
“I think we all worked hard, and it paid off,” he said.
Fast said he really wants to focus on West Virginia’s Business and Inventory Tax in the next session.
“West Virginia really needs to repeal that tax. It’s an inhibitor to bringing in businesses into this state. Business equals jobs,” he said.
He said he has a proposal to make county school boards whole through other means if the tax is successfully repealed.
Kessinger could not be reached for comment.