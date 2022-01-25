Republican candidates outnumber Democrats for upcoming election

With five days to go before the end of the filing deadline in West Virginia for the 2022 election cycle, it appears Republicans will be mostly unchallenged by Democrats vying for House and Senate seats in the West Virginia Legislature.
In five of the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market (Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Wyoming and Summers counties) only four Democrats have filed to run for the West Virginia Senate or House of Delegates as of Tuesday afternoon, and two of those Democratic candidates will face off in a primary.
Candidates interested in running for state positions in the May 10 Primary Election have until midnight Saturday to file a notice of candidacy along with paying a filing fee with the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, according to a release Tuesday from the Secretary of State's Office.
Candidates can file in person or they can file their notice by U.S. Mail if it is postmarked on or before Jan. 29.
The release also stated that all three WV SOS offices, located in the State Capitol, Clarksburg and Martinsburg, will be open until midnight on Saturday for candidates to file in person.
The Senate
In the Senate, incumbent Democrat Sen. Stephen Baldwin is seeking reelection for District 10, which encompasses the entirety of Nicholas, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties as well as the majority of Fayette County.
Baldwin, who announced his intention to run for office at a press conference in November, has served in the Senate since his appointment in 2017, after having been elected to the House of Delegates in 2016.
Three Republicans have also filed to run for District 10: Vincent Deeds of Renick, Thomas Perkins of Frankford and Mike Steadham of Summersville.
The other Senate district in the newspaper’s coverage area is District 9, which encompasses Raleigh and Wyoming counties as well as the lower tip of Fayette County.
In this district, two Republicans have filed, incumbent Sen. Rollan Roberts and Del. Mick Bates.
Roberts was first elected to represent the district in 2018.
Bates, who was registered as a Democratic until May when he switched to the Republican Party, has served as a House delegate representing Beckley since 2013.
Thus far, a total of seven Democrats and 21 Republicans have filed to run for the 17 seats up for grabs in the West Virginia Senate.
The Senate is comprised of 17 districts and 34 members. Each district is represented by two senators who serve four-year terms with one seat from each district up for election every two years.
There are currently 11 Democrats and 23 Republicans in the West Virginia Senate.
The House
For the 12 House districts that fall in Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Wyoming and Summers counties, three Democrats have filed to run for two different seats.
In House District 45, whose southern border runs along Interstate 64 and stretches north into the lower part of Fayette County, Democrats Joseph Golden of Stanaford and Christian Martine of Beaver have filed.
The incumbent for this district, Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, has yet to make her intentions for reelection known, and attempts to reach her by The Register-Herald have been unsuccessful.
Kessinger was first elected to the House in 2014.
All House districts are new, created by the House in October as a result of that chamber converting to 100 single-member districts instead of the previous 67 single- and multi-member districts.
District 45 had been a part of a multi-member district that included all of Fayette County as well as small portions of Clay, Nicholas and Raleigh counties and was represented by Kessinger along with Del. Austin Haynes and Del. Tom Fast, both Republicans from Fayette County.
The remainder of Fayette County has now been divided into two districts, 50 and 51.
District 50 includes a slice in the middle of Fayette County as well as a portion of the county on its western border.
Haynes is the only candidate who has filed to run for this district. He was first elected to the House in 2020.
District 51 encompasses Fayetteville as well as the top portions of Fayette County and extends southeast past Danese. Fast, who was first elected in 2014, is the only candidate who has filed to represent this district.
While Fayette County is being represented by three Republicans, in an issue of The Register-Herald from October 2020, Fast was quoted saying he was the first Republican to be elected to the House of Delegates from the Fayette County district in 83 years.
Fast told The Register-Herald Monday that he hopes to continue representing Fayette County whether that be alongside fellow Republicans or Democrats.
“Whether Democrat or Republican, we've always tried to work well together, and I think we've accomplished that,” Fast said.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, Fast said, Fayette County has been able to make positive strides forward in economic development. He cited recent announcements from Nucor Corporation and GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., which Fast said will result in jobs for Fayette County residents.
Greenbrier County is also lacking Democrat challengers for the House. The county has now been divided into three districts in the House, and only one Democrat has filed to run in one of those districts.
That would be Joe Holt from Lewisburg. He has filed to run for House District 46, which makes up the eastern side of U.S. 219 and the southern portion of Pocahontas County.
Incumbent Del. Mike Honaker of Lewisburg and Karen McCoy of Hillsboro are the Republicans who have also filed for District 46.
Honaker was sworn into office in January following the resignation of Del. Barry Bruce, who was elected in 2020.
On the western side of U.S. 219 in Greenbrier County is House District 47, which is being sought by incumbent Republican Del. Todd Longanacre.
Longanacre was elected to the House in 2020 and, as of Tuesday, has drawn no opponents.
The remaining portion of Greenbrier County is in House District 48, which includes the northwestern tip of Greenbrier County, the eastern tip of Nicholas County and all of Webster County.
Incumbent Republican Del. Caleb Hanna of Fenwick is the only candidate who has filed for this district. Hanna has served in the House since 2018.
Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee Chairman Paul Detch said people can expect to see more Democratic challengers out of Greenbrier County before the end of the filing period.
“Our plan right now is to have every office challenged in the next election,” he said.
Detch said he is having some difficulty finding a candidate for House District 48, which is primarily outside of Greenbrier County.
However, for District 47, currently held by Longanacre, Detch seemed confident Longanacre would face a Democrat opponent in November though he was not willing to provide any names until it had been made official.
In his role as chairman, Detch said he typically doesn’t get too involved in elections until after the primary. However, since there are so few Democratic candidates coming out of Greenbrier County for state offices, he said he was been more active in pursing candidates than in years past.
“One of our highest duties is to make sure that we have able people who are filling each slot and running ... that’s what our chief job is,” Detch said. "And I’ll be honest with you, we've had to go out and recruit this time. In years past, we didn't have to do it. People just automatically signed up.”
Detch said he’s not sure why fewer Democrats have filed to run for state offices but that the “numbers speak for themselves.”
He speculated that some of the drawback may be that the issues seen as top priorities for Democrats nationwide don’t align with the concerns of the people in West Virginia.
“The Democratic Party has become aligned with voters’ rights and for that reason, a number of West Virginians feel like, ‘(Democrats) are out fighting for voters’ rights, but you forgot the everyday working man,’” Detch said.
“And for that reason, I think that everyday working man is forgetting that we're getting infrastructure that the Republicans are fighting ... I think we’ve got to try to correct that and hopefully we can with the candidates’ messages that we come out with.”
Of the five House districts in Raleigh County, three districts have fielded only one candidate – and they are all Republicans.
In District 41 incumbent Republican Del. Jordan Maynor is the only candidate. Maynor was appointed to the House in August following the resignation of Jeffrey Pack.
District 41 extends to parts of Raleigh County south of Interstate 64. It will also stretch north to include northern and southwestern portions of Summers County as well as northern portions of Mercer County.
Incumbent Republican Del. Brandon Steele is also being unchallenged for District 42, which includes the southern part of Raleigh County.
Steele, of Beckley, was elected to the House in 2018.
Republican Tom Moseley is running for House District 44, whose borders surround Beckley.
A Democrat has yet to file for this position despite the fact that the district has been held by Bates, a former Democrat, for several years.
Bates switched parties in May citing the sharp rise in Republican voter registrations in Raleigh County, a 30 percent swing in the last three years, as a motivating factor.
Incumbent Del. Christopher Toney, who was elected in 2018, is running for reelection from the newly drawn House District 43. He will face Kase Poling of Beckley in the Republican primary.
District 43 is in the northwestern corner of Raleigh County, stretching from Dorothy in the northern part of the county to Glen Daniel. It also juts out into Wyoming County to include Oceana and Glen Rogers.
Raleigh County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Paul Flanagan said it is harder to source candidates during off-year elections when presidential candidates are not on the ballot.
Flanagan said he was aware of the sparse number of Democratic candidates for Raleigh County but has no explanation for it.
“I understand that's the case. I have no explanation for that,” he said. “Each potential candidate does their own research and makes up their own decision on whether or not they will be a candidate for any office.”
He added that the Democratic Executive Committee tries to stay out of the election process until the general election, especially this year when all the members of the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee will be up for election in the primary.
“The committee may look completely different when it comes to the general as opposed to what it does today,” Flanagan said. “Certainly, we encourage Democrats to make the decision to run. Not only is voting a privilege and a right that we should exercise, so is the ability to run for office and participate. I encourage good residents to become involved to seek election, to serve the public and to move our area forward.”
The remainder of Wyoming County is in District 35. Republican Adam Vance of Brenton has filed for this seat.
Del. Tony Paynter, the Republican incumbent for this seat, has yet to file an official Certificate of Announcement with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office for this seat. However, Paynter did file for pre-candidacy in June for an undeclared office.
According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, filing for pre-candidacy is not declaring candidacy for a particular office. Rather, it gives the candidate the ability to raise money in support of his or her candidacy prior to filing the official Certificate of Announcement.
Paynter was elected to the House in 2016.
The final House district in the newspaper’s coverage area is House District 40, which encompasses all of Monroe County and the southeastern portion of Summers County.
Incumbent Republican Del. Roy Cooper, who has served in the House since 2012, is the sole candidate for this seat.
Overall, a total of 36 Democrats, 118 Republicans and one person from the Mountain Party had filed by Tuesday to run for one of the 100 seats in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
The House is currently comprised of 22 Democrats and 78 Republicans. Delegates serve two-year terms with all of the seats in the House up for election every two years.