Raleigh County emergency responders were searching near Naoma Thursday night for a reported plane crash, Raleigh Emergency Operation Center dispatchers reported.
Around 7 p.m., the 911 Center had received reports of a downed plane in the Horse Creek Road area of the county.
As of 8:30 p.m., the search team had not confirmed that an aircraft had crashed, said EOC dispatchers. All-terrain vehicles were necessary to continue the search.
Raleigh County Memorial Airport Manager Tom Cochran said around 8 p.m. that he had received no reports or alerts of a crash.
"There has been no activity within the (Civil Air Patrol), who are a search and rescue unit based at the airport."
He said CAP members had not been notified as of 8 p.m.
This is a developing story.