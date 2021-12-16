Rep. Miller meets with Mercer County leaders to learn about economic development

PRINCETON — U.S. Rep. Carol D. Miller met with Mercer County leaders Wednesday to see what’s being done for economic development and learn how she can help accomplish more.
Miller, R-W.Va., spent part of the morning touring Mercer Street and seeing work fostered by the Princeton Renaissance Project, which has been working for several years to revitalize the downtown district.
After visiting local stores and seeing the renovations underway at the Renaissance Theater, Miller attended a roundtable discussion at Princeton City Hall to learn more about local needs.
Mayor David Graham of Princeton welcomed Miller to the Mercer County Economic Development roundtable. Miller thanked the officials from Princeton and the City of Bluefield as well as local delegates and representatives of local schools and colleges. Miller updated the guests about work in Congress, then spoke about the work she’s seeing in southern West Virginia.
Miller said that she was seeing “a can-do” spirit in both Princeton and Bluefield, and that they had “sweat equity” in the work they are doing, and she said that she wants to help address the region’s needs and problems.
“It’s important to tell me what your needs are,” Miller stated, urging local leaders to contact her and her staff.
“I have a wonderful staff,” she said. “They’re younger than my kids, and they stay on it. They can help with the VA (Veterans Administration), with grants and letters of support. Don’t hesitate to call because we will get right on it ... I really want to hear what you want me to know and how I can help you.”
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer, asked for her support for human infrastructure and said anything she could do to help support local veterans would be appreciated.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, told Miller he was pitching for the Department of Environmental Protection to help cities and counties demolish dilapidated structures.
“We need to get money from anybody we can to launch that program,” Swope said, adding that it’s been estimated that about $500 million and years of work would be required to remove dilapidated structures found all over the state.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, told Miller that while governments across the country are “giddy” about recovery money coming for economic development, he was concerned about the growing debt and its eventual cost. Miller said that she had served on the House’s budget committee and saw the national debt’s growth.
In 1965, the encumbered part of the national debt stood at about 30 percent, she said, but last year it was 70 percent.
“I hear you, I understand,” Miller said. “It scares that we are spending twice what we are bringing in.”
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said he thought the key for using infrastructure money coming from the federal government was to get clear guidance on how it can be allocated and spent.
Jason Roberts with the Region I Planning and Development Council told Miller that one of the biggest problems he sees in West Virginia is a lack of sites for economic development.
“One of the things we need is some kind of federal preference for site-ready programs,” he said.
Miller also heard about the status of local industries. Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the Covid pandemic hit the county’s tourism industry hard, leading to some of the lowest hotel occupancy rates she had ever seen.
Despite the pandemic’s impact, the tourism sector has been growing with the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail selling almost 90,000 trail passes this last season. With this growth, the tourism sector still needs to diversify and offer more opportunities for outdoor recreation. There is no reason why West Virginia could not become “the Colorado of the East,” Null added.
James Hawkins, a member of the Princeton City Council, said one concern is the number of emergency calls the county gets for overdoses. Another city council member, Joe Allen, said fentanyl was one of the substances fueling the number of overdoses.
Miller said the nation’s open border was part of this problem. She again encouraged local leaders to contact her office.