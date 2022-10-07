Renaissance resurgence - Mercer theater renovations keep hitting snags

PRINCETON — Although work has slowed on the Renaissance Theater, previously known as the Lavon Theater and the Royal Theatre, officials hope to see a resumption of renovations early next year.
The Mercer Street project has been ongoing for the past nine years, and there is still much to do because of unforeseeable challenges to the project leaders.
“Nine years ago, we had a usable space, and then the polar vortex hit and popped the pipes,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “It essentially made us go through and look, and one of the things we did not know back then that we found out was that this building was literally caving in on itself.”
Puckett said all the modifications the building had undergone throughout its 111 years in Princeton had caused the building to start sagging in the middle, and it was caved about eight inches inward before they found out.
They found that so much more work was needed than originally thought, and they ended up having to put in a double beam to add the necessary support that was originally lacking in the structure on the right front of the building.
“We ended up going back through, and we eventually found that we needed to gut everything,” said Puckett. “It took two years of just man-power to do that.”
At this point the theater is fully framed on the inside, and a brand new roof has been installed.
“The roof was a big part and was about $70,000, but we really appreciate Grant’s Supermarket, and Ron Martin donated $25,000 to help us get that done,” said Puckett.
In the beginning, the project was able to use hardly any of the money that they had for it because of donations, but once they realized how many upgrades the building needed, they needed more grants and donations.
“We’ve invested well over three quarters of a million so far, but with the prices the way they are today, what we’ve done so far would be well over $1 million,” said Puckett.
Puckett said that inflation is really hitting the project hard, and goals are becoming harder to reach with the current prices.
“We can't afford materials at this point, and I want to make sure that every dollar we get is stretched to the maximum capacity,” he said. “It’s a struggle to say the least.”
Though things are moving slowly, Puckett said that all existing plans are still in the works such as the Bob Denver Little Buddy studio that is going to be a part of the theater.
“Recently our main priority has been getting a secure structure, and now that we have that, we have been in talks with our architect to solidify our floor plan and aesthetics of the theater, which includes things like seats and light fixtures,” he said. Puckett said now the frame is solid, their next plan of action is talking with the contractor in order to start on getting an HVAC and electricity.
“We were just able to relocate money in order to start working on these plans again, and we recently applied for some more local grants like from the Shott and Hunnicutt foundations and a few others,” said Puckett.
He also said that once all the grants are secured, they would be able to get more progress done on the theater.
“Spring is the goal for us to get moving again, but as of right now, we don’t have a timeline of completion with the unpredictable prices,” said Puckett.
The goal for the theater is the same as it was in the beginning, and Puckett said that even though the project has been stalled for a while, he feels it has been a major part of the growth of Princeton and Mercer Street.
“We want a usable facility that is for all community, all the time,” he said. “We want it in use for around five to seven days when it opens, and we plan ongoing minor productions and mainline movies for about an 80/20 split of movies to live productions.”
Puckett added, “Mercer Street and Princeton wouldn’t be where it is today without this project because it really has opened the doors for a lot of the current businesses today and has made Mercer Street what it is today.”
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
