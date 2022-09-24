When Covid-19 crept into the Greenbrier Valley in March of 2020, it forced residents to learn new ways to live their lives and conduct their business.
While some stores and restaurants were able to adapt to the new landscape, many other businesses were left with no choice but to close their doors. And for the local entertainment industry, this meant a full season of lost revenue.
Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm and the West Virginia Renaissance Festival – two of the Greenbrier Valley’s most anticipated seasonal attractions – remained unopened in 2020.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, government mandates and general concern over the spread of Covid-19 put a temporary hold on public gatherings of more than 20 people, both indoors and out. For businesses that exist based upon their ability to entertain several thousand customers per day, these restrictions came as a body blow.
In a three-pronged effort to entertain an activity-starved community, recoup losses from an abandoned season, and provide stranded workers with something to occupy their idle hands, Renaissance Festival owners Dawn Kieninger and Taso Stavrakis put a future Halloween-themed plan into action sooner than originally intended.
“The Halloween season seemed obvious to us years ago when we started the park here,” said Stavrakis – who spent decades in Hollywood as an actor, stunt performer and special-effects artist – while speaking with The Register-Herald. “I’m a horror-film veteran. I worked on ‘Dawn of the Dead’ and ‘Friday the 13th’ and a couple of other horror films.
“The first year, 2020, Dawn came up with the Haunted Hollow Hills Hayride,” Stavrakis continued. “We had a handful of workers stuck here because of Covid, and there was nothing else going on in town. Everything was shut down, and Dawn felt bad because the kids had nothing to do for Halloween.”
The addition of a Halloween-themed hayride at the Renaissance Festival, as Stavrakis further explained, was something the couple had been entertaining even prior to the pandemic’s outbreak. Located within the festival grounds is a portion of the original Midland Trail, which, according to Stavrakis, contains “lots of ghosts.”
“You know, we have a theme park here, so we wanted to do something decent,” Stavrakis said. “Halloween is an obvious thing to do. Dawn (Kieninger) had the people and the time. It worked out great because all of the locals were dying to do something.”
Stavrakis credits Kieninger for the hayride coming together so quickly in 2020, saying, “I wasn’t even here – I was in South Carolina with my elderly parents – stuck there” due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Those familiar with the Netflix television series “The Movies That Made Us” may remember Stavrakis being interviewed at his family’s home in South Carolina regarding his work on the original “Friday the 13th” film. While that interview was being shot, Kieninger was hard at work in Greenbrier County preparing the hayride.
In an effort to cater to as wide an audience as possible, Kieninger explained, “We aimed it (the hayride) more at being a family-oriented event.”
“It’s a little scarier in the evening,” Kieninger continued. “But I had so many people call and ask, ‘Is this going to be too scary for my 2-year-old or my 4-year-old or my 6-year-old?’ But no – we’ve designed it more like a Disney ride.”
“When it gets dark, there are a few jump-scares here and there,” Kieninger added. “But for the most part, it’s just a family outing with a Halloween theme.”
While 2020 saw Kieninger and Stavrakis squeeze their lemons into lemonade, Berkley Miller – of Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm – used the time to plant the seeds for a bigger lemon tree in 2021.
“We built a whole new building that was intended for 2020,” Miller told The Register-Herald. “We had to finish it because we didn’t know if we’d be able to open or not.”
According to Miller, after the cancellation of the State Fair of West Virginia in August of 2020, he had little choice but to follow suit. However, in what could only be described as a bittersweet silver lining, Miller used the extra time to enhance the new parts of the attraction.
“We added some more detail and some more paint work,” Miller said. “It wasn’t as rushed. But without getting any funds in 2020, it was hard to spend a whole lot of money on anything.”
But Miller’s investment of time, money and patience seems to have paid dividends. When the haunted attraction reopened in September of 2021, it kicked off what would become its most successful season yet.
“We didn’t quite double what we did in 2019, but we definitely had record numbers,” Miller said. “We had a record (opening) night and record total numbers. We started encouraging people to come on Friday because of the Saturday night wait times.”
However, it wasn’t just Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm that enjoyed strong numbers in the wake of Covid. Although 2021 remained somewhat sluggish for the W.Va. Renaissance Festival, the 2022 season brought with it record attendance.
“In 2021 – when we were really worried about it – there really weren’t many precautions we could take other than adding hand sanitizer at the counters,” Kieninger said. “Essentially from the beginning it was unlikely that there would be transmission outside.
“All the outdoor events that I know of have been having record attendance,” Kieninger added. “People are realizing, ‘I can do this safely with my family – there is somewhere we can go and be entertained, but be outside in a safer setting.’”
Kieninger further noted that in addition to 2022 seeing the largest number of attendees yet at the Renaissance Festival, it also doubled the attendance of their opening year in 2017. This is a trend that Stavrakis hopes to see continue.
“It was much better than the previous year (2021),” Stavrakis said. “All the numbers were up. We had a lot more vendors, and they were very happy. It is getting increasingly better every year.”
Stavrakis then spoke briefly about what the future may hold for the Renaissance Festival, saying, “I still have friends who are celebrities. They may, at some point, come down if we expand the event. I go to a lot of horror-film conventions, and we could expand into something like that around here.”
To add weight to the thought, Stavrakis noted that his lifelong friend Hollywood special effects legend Tom Savini attended this year’s Renaissance Festival.
Going into the 2022 Halloween season, the combination of the Renaissance Festival’s Haunted Hollow Hills Hayride and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm makes Greenbrier County a one-stop shop for Halloween enthusiasts of all ages.
“It’s nice to have multiple events that meet different people’s needs,” Kieninger said. “The hayride is more geared toward families. We added a maze last year, and we also have games – darts and an ax throw. And we have some vendors and our food truck.”
Miller’s Nightmare has several upgrades going into the 2022 season, as well, including the all new “Hag’s Hut,” which, according to Miller, is “pretty neat at nighttime.”
“We have that, and we have a whole new layout in the forest section,” Miller explained. “We’re trying to make that so we can expand it every year. And the actual walk-through is different than it was last year because of the new layout.”
“We’ve also added a school bus,” Miller noted with a laugh.
Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm opens for the season on Friday, Sept, 30, and will operate every Friday and Saturday night through Oct, 29. The Renaissance Festival’s Haunted Hollow Hills Hayride will begin on Sept, 30 as well and continue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct, 30.
Both Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm and the W.Va. Renaissance Festival’s Haunted Hollow Hills Hayride are currently hiring for the 2022 Halloween season. Interested applicants – high school age and up – should email their interest to info@wvrenfest.com or visit millersnightmare.com to submit an application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.