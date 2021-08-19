Relay for Life of Greenbrier County will return at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
The event will take place at Modlin Track beside GVMC. Gather at 4 p.m. with the opening ceremonies starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by the survivor walk and the caregiver lap. Cat Head Biscuit will provide musical entertainment during the event. There will be team-sponsored games and special themed laps throughout the evening. Please follow the Facebook page Relay for Life of Greenbrier County, WV, for more details of the evening's events.
Any cancer survivor who would like a T-shirt or medal must register by Sept. 1 for the shirt. If you have an email address, you can register online at www.relayforlife.org/greenbrierwv. If not, please call 1-800-227-2345. If you wait until the night of the event to register, you will not receive a survivor T-shirt or medal.
The Luminary Ceremony is the soul of Relay for Life. At dust we quietly remember those whose lives have been touched by cancer. In the soft glow of the candlelight we reflect on the courage and strength of all who have been affected by cancer. During the luminary ceremony candles are lit in luminary bags which are dedicated in honor of a cancer survivor and in memory of a loved one lost to cancer. If you would like to purchase a luminary bag in honor or in memory of someone, please call Karen Campbell at 304-647-8314 or Dreama West at 304-667-9627. Bags will be available the night of the event. The bags are $5 each.