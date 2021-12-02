Additional crews from out of state were called in Thursday to assist with the fire at the New River Gorge. The fire is continuing to expand its reach.
According to an update provided Thursday by Dave Bieri, district supervisor for the National Park Service, the fire has now spread to 150 acres along Beauty Mountain in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
The fire grew approximately 40 acres on Wednesday expanding west of the main fire line, Bieri said.
“This appears to have been caused by rolling burning materials crossing the underslung control line,” Bieri wrote in a briefing to media outlets Thursday.
Current containment status of the fire remains at 50 percent.
Bieri said the biggest concern Thursday was the weather.
“Biggest concern today is drying conditions and increased winds coming in this afternoon,” Bieri said. “Also working on slippery slopes since last night's rain.”
Bieri said gusty conditions and lower relative humidity are expected over the area in the next few days and through the weekend.
Bieri said the steep terrain continues to hamper firefighters’ efforts while also aiding in the expansion of the fire.
The number of firefighters on scene has increased to 22 after a crew of National Park Service firefighters based in New Jersey and Pennsylvania with the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area were called in to assist.
Bieri said another state park crew has also been called in from Pennsylvania.
National Park Service crews with the New River Gorge as well as NPS crews from Shenandoah and Cuyahoga Valley national parks and forest service crews from Monongahela National Forest have been on scene for the past few days working to contain the fire, which was first reported on Monday.
Despite the fire’s expansion, Bieri said it has not reached the historic coal mining structures at Nuttallburg, which is along the southeastern border of the fire.
Trail closures remain in effect for Headhouse and Endless Wall trails as well as anything at Nuttallburg.