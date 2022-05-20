It’s quiet inside Bluefield’s Granada Theater.
If the walls could talk, however, they’d have exciting stories to tell.
In the 1930s and ‘40s — back when Bluefield was often referred to as “Little New York” — it wasn’t uncommon to see faces made famous on the movie screens or hear voices made legends on the radio.
It, for a time, might have seemed as if all roads — well, train tracks, actually — led to the southern West Virginia town.
“We were on the route from New York City to Florida, Texas, Memphis, all the major places,” said lifelong Bluefield resident Julie Hurley.
So when names like Bing Crosby, Greer Garson, Tommy Dorsey, Marian Anderson and Frank Sinatra hit the rail to one of those cities, they’d often stop in Bluefield for a performance at the Granada.
But just as rail gave way to air, the Granada gave way to time and the doors of the grand theater, where Hurley and many others spent much of their childhoods, shut in 1977.
Hurley’s children never experienced movie nights or live shows inside the downtown theater. Her grandchildren will though.
In a few short hours the silence will give way to activity. The buttery fragrance of fresh popcorn will emanate from the lobby, the house lights will dim and visitors will settle in for an evening of entertainment.
Much has changed since the Granada opened Jan. 2, 1928, with a screening of “Rose of the Golden West,” starring legendary actress Mary Astor.
Though it always showed movies, the theater was built primarily for traveling Vaudeville shows and other larger productions.
Hurley, who serves with the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, said very little history — either written or photographic — exists of those early years.
And though the stage was built for live productions, as both vaudeville and big bands faded from popularity, the Granada became primarily a movie theater in the 1950s.
Finally, with a decreasing audience, the theater was shuttered in 1977 and was transformed into a short-lived nightclub.
Over the next 30 years, the opulent building, designed in the Spanish Moor style, began to suffer, Hurley said.
“It was terribly neglected and in horrible disrepair,” she said of the space, which was under private ownership.
Hurley, who was then vice president of the Bluefield Preservation Society, said she and other community members began dreaming — and then planning — of a way to help.
“We formed a committee — it was really a visionary committee — in 2010, to acquire and save the Granada,” she said.
It was a slow-going effort for several years, but, in 2014, the Development Authority of the Greater Bluefield Area took the first giant step.
“They purchased the building for us and gave us time to raise the money to buy it from them,” Hurley said.
The committee applied for grants and held fundraisers to help with the $3.2 million purchase and restoration project.
“We were selling blueberry preserves and our motto was 'Preserving Bluefield One Jar at a Time.'”
The interest in the preserves was there as several thousand were sold. But Hurley said the jars were not going to get them to their goal.
So the group began raising awareness through festivals and other activities.
It also began addressing concerns that went beyond funds.
“One of the primary hurdles we had was that the downtown was dead, and the downtown was unsafe and there was no parking,” she said.
So the preservation society decided to incubate a restaurant, opening the Blue Spoon Café in 2015.
The restaurant, just down from the theater on Commerce Street, took off and is now run by a young entrepreneur.
“So we took the funds we made from that and invested those funds into the Granada,” Hurley said.
The big push that helped reach the fundraising goal and, Hurley said, “secure the envelope,” took a village.
“We had a ton of community, local business and foundation support,” she said, adding Cole Chevrolet donated a car to raffle. “Just people digging in and giving $10,000 and up to $200,000.”
Renovation and construction on the historic theater began in 2019.
At the most basic level of work, crews replaced the plumbing and electricity and installed a new HVAC system.
A black and white photo was used to recreate the original carpet. Seats — though larger and fewer than before — were installed in the same style. Special attention was devoted to the restoration of the wall plaster, which had been mostly destroyed when the roof thatch was left open by individuals who gutted the building of copper wiring.
“So the weather, for we don’t know how many years, destroyed all but one of the plaster reliefs, which was completely intact,” Hurley said.
The surviving gold-leaf relief allowed a Brooklyn-based artisan to recreate nearly identical replacement resin molds.
“It’s amazing that he was able to do that,” Hurley said.
On Aug. 28, 2021, 44 years after it shut its doors, the Granada Theater reopened with a celebration and a full slate of movies.
The main attractions were the evening showings of “The Maltese Falcon” and “Red Dust,” but house manager and programming director Nicole Thompson smiles when she speaks of the morning showing of “Looney Tunes.”
“When the 'Looney Tunes' shield came up and the music played, everybody clapped,” she said. “It was just wonderful. They really understand that it was the first thing that had been shown in here for a long, long time.”
Thompson, who has spent her career in arts and entertainment, joined the Granada team in-person in July, after working remotely from Wilmington, N.C., for a month.
She’s seen photos and heard stories, but she said it’s difficult to imagine the theater in its previous state of deterioration.
“I feel very lucky to have come here when all this renovation was already done,” she said. “Now, my task is to sort of keep that attention to detail they placed when they were doing it.
“It’s pretty incredible.”
Though the heavy lifting is done, Thompson has her hands full as she focuses on growing audiences, planning and scheduling events.
The Granada, which is not a first-run theater, currently shows movies Thursday through Sunday.
“We can show anything up to 2020 and some 2021,” Thompson said.
And though audiences will have to look elsewhere for brand-new releases, Thompson said they are drawn to the Granada for a more affordable evening of fun.
“A couple can come in and watch a movie and get popcorn and drinks for a lot less,” she said. “So it’s a very affordable night out.”
In addition to the 500 theater seats, a terrace level offers space for 200 more.
The space, she said, is ideal for private parties and other gatherings, as another part of the renovation includes a catering kitchen.
“People can book events for just that space or use the movie screen or stage,” she said, adding the area is also ideal for children’s birthday parties.
“We suggest coming in Saturday morning for cake and presents before coming down and joining the audience for a movie,” she said.
In addition to traditional movie watching, Thompson said she’d like to offer film festivals and movie-themed events.
Ideas, she said, include a "Great Gatsby" party with a Roaring ’20 theme, a Kentucky Derby party and screening of "Secretariat" or "Seabiscuit," and a car show, followed by “some of those cool car movies.”
“I want to do a lot of things to make it inclusive, theme-oriented,” she said, adding partnering with the city and other organizations could help.
Another idea, she said, is on hold until the repair of the 1927 Wurlitzer Opus 1890.
The organ, original to the Granada’s 1928 opening, was sold years ago, but purchased in the early 2000s by the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
“They (Keith-Albee) said, 'If we ever find ours (organ), you can have yours back,’” Hurley said. “Then, within two years of their renovation, they found theirs and sent ours back.
“It’s just an amazing story how it worked out.”
The white Wurlitzer console resides in front of the stage and the “guts” of the organ, including pipes, drums, a xylophone and more, fill two upper level rooms on opposite sides of the theater.
“We quite literally have all the bells and whistles,” Thompson said, picking up a set of jingle bells.
Employees from a North Carolina-based non-profit that specializes in restoring theater organs travel to the Grenada once monthly to work on the organ.
“When it’s fixed, we might show a silent film before a feature film or maybe have Second Sunday Silent Film Day, where we show three or four in a row,” Thompson said.
“I’m pretty excited about that.”
Thompson is also excited about the return of live entertainment by way of bands, individual musicians, comedy shows, plays, dancing and more.
In addition to traditional concession stand items, Movie Scoops Gelato Shop, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during movie show times, offers fresh cookies and Italian gelato in cups or homemade waffle cones.
The theater also recently began offering beer and wine — a full variety of liquor is available for events — to those attending a show or movie.
Both Hurley and Thompson said they are excited for the future of the Granada.
“We have accomplished a lot and we’re still growing,” Thompson said. “We’re working hard to find our niche, to find out what people want and to deliver that experience.”
Though still involved with the Granada, Hurley said her “part is complete.”
“That feels really good,” she said. “We came out and we got it done. Is it perfect? No. Is it paid for? Yes. No loans on a project of that size is amazing and awesome.”
Thompson said she’s enjoyed hearing stories from those who grew up with Granada.
Hurley has a few of those herself.
But now, she said, it’s time for others to make memories.
“This is an amazing restoration story,” she said. “A revival story. We can never go back to what it was in Bluefield. I had the best life growing up, but it’s never going to be that again. We can’t be what we were, but we can be good.
“I just want our young kids to feel about this area the way I do.”
The Granada Theater is located at 537 Commerce St. in Bluefield.
Visit the Granada online at www.bluefieldgranada.com.
