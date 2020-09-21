Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley will present its Adventures in Learning slate of classes via Zoom, beginning Sept. 28 and continuing for six weeks.
The Monday through Thursday virtual classes will be presented one per hour to enable participants to attend all, if wanted. Classes range from exercise, creative writing and history to current events, Appalachian lore and a study of the book of Revelation.
October’s offerings will also include five national Zoom conference presentations on such topics as reframing the "new normal," social isolation and the future of funding for aging services.
Shepherd’s Center offers coaching on how to use Zoom to connect, join classes, use the chat feature and more for potential attendees who are unfamiliar with the platform.
Registration and a class schedule are available online at www.greenbriershepherdscenter.com (click “Fall AIL Brochure” for classes). Registration forms can also be mailed to the nonprofit’s office: SCGV, P.O. Box 54, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Every registrant will receive a meeting ID and password via email or telephone for each class selected.
Shepherd’s Center is not requiring a registration fee for the classes, but donations to help cover expenses are appreciated.
For further information, call 304-645-4196.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com