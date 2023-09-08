Registration opens for Minority Business Expo slated for Oct. 12 in Charleston.
Registration is now open for the ninth annual Minority Business Expo, scheduled for 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 12, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.
The event, hosted by the state Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, brings together minorities, women business owners and veterans to promote growth and innovation in West Virginia.
Attendees and exhibitors must register online by the close of business Oct. 9. Attendance is free and lunch is provided. The Office of Minority Affairs has waived registration fees on exhibit booth space for vendors, state agencies, and nonprofits.
For more information, visit the Office of Minority Affairs online at minorityaffairs.wv.gov, on Facebook or Twitter, or call the office at 304-356-2023.
● ● ●
Greenbrier chamber hosting Business After Hours at Caring Acres.
The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours at Caring Acres Farm, Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5-8 p.m.
Food will include smash burgers and shredded beef tacos from Taste of Eggcellence Food Truck and Catering made with fresh beef from Caring Acres Farm.
There will also be vegetarian quiches from Fresh Flours and other gluten-free treats for those with dietary restrictions.
Hawk Knob Cidery will be providing tastings, and Mountain Folk coffee will be in attendance. There will also be dessert and door prizes.
Caring Acres Farm will have the tractor and wagon for anyone who would want to go for a hayride and tour the property.
RSVP notice of attendance to the event closed Thursday.
● ● ●
For the Love of Golf holding grand opening with skills contests, prizes, food.
For the Love of Golf will be hosting a grand opening on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs on Monday, Sept. 18, from 2-6 p.m.
Brandon Watkins, owner, will be doing two different golf skills contests – a putting contest and aw “closest to the pin” contest. The prize for both will be a free Game Consult or a Custom Club Fitting depending on what the winner prefers.
Watkins will also be offering a 20 percent discount on lesson packages of 10 lessons or more for customers who purchase the package during the grand opening hours.
● ● ●
Wild West benefit to raise scholarship funds.
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will host a Wild West Benefit to raise funds for student scholarships on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Conference Center in the WVSOM Student Center, and will pay tribute to the legendary Bob Foster, D.O., who retired from WVSOM after more than 40 years of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.