Registration for the 2021 YMCA Summer Soccer Camp is underway at the Y as part of its Summer Sports Camp Series.
The YMCA Summer Soccer Camp will be held July 12–16 at Cline Stadium at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex. The camp will include two different age group sessions each day.
Session I is for boys and girls, ages 7 to 10, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Session II is for boys and girls, ages 11 to 16, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The cost if $t60 for members, $95 for nonmembers.
Registration forms are available at: https://www.ymcaswv.com/youth-sports-camps or stopping by the Y at 121 East Main Street in Beckley.
