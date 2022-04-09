The Register-Herald won top honors in three different categories in its company’s annual competition, the Best of CNHI journalism awards.
Jenny Harnish won Photographer of the Year and Best Video, while J. Damon Cain, editor of the community newspaper in Beckley, won Best Designer of the Year for work in 2021.
The Register-Herald competed in Division I, comprised of the company’s largest circulation newspapers.
It was yet another strong showing for the local paper, winning as many awards as the company’s Newspaper of the Year – and more than any other in the company of about 100 papers across the country.
“We are strong in visuals,” Cain said, pointing to past wins by chief photographer Rick Barbero and Harnish. “But our excellence extends across all categories. Just a couple of years ago, we won Best Reporter of the Year in back-to-back years and our magazine South won Best Magazine of the Year four consecutive years.
“To say the least, we have some talent and these folks come to play every day,” Cain said.
Samantha Perry, editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, won Best Columnist. Perry’s work runs every Tuesday in The Register-Herald.
CNHI judged 14 different categories.
The judges called Harnish’s videos, “well done short documentary-style videos. All were examples of poignant storytelling with impressive attention to detail. Tight editing and spectacular interviewing skill made the videos noteworthy.”
For her photo win, the judges said, “The winning photographs featured powerful emotions that readers could relate to. Well-composed, each told a profound story. A fire image nicely blended composition and light. All three photo entries excelled at four distinguished photojournalism standards – composition, emotion of the moment, good lighting and storytelling.”
The judges found Cain’s pages reflected “the elements of excellent design: Attractive use of color (photos and display type), white space, content hierarchy, and typography.”
Judges took note of the “spacing, thin rules and form of the layout allowing the reader to easily navigate the pages.
“The impeachment page projected an understanding of the historic action. The moon photo of a state fair ride is a perfect example of design portraying mood with light depth and visual image.”
Investigative reporting revealing government’s failure to notify residents about contaminated well water, holding a small town mayor accountable for a toxic work environment and leveraging public records laws for powerful local reporting highlighted other winning efforts across the company.
For the second consecutive year, the Traverse City (Michigan) Record-Eagle received Newspaper of the Year honors in Division I, for exemplary watchdog reporting, lucid writing, compelling photos, persuasive editorials and pursuit of public records.
The newspaper uncovered documents revealing dangerous contamination of groundwater drawn from residential wells near the city’s airport, a serious health risk local and state officials neither disclosed nor corrected over a period of eight months. Evidence from the record requests fortified the series of stories and forceful editorials, resulting in public pressure that moved officials to address the problem.
The Record-Eagle also received the Division I Public Service award for the contaminated water series and the accompanying editorials. To top it off, the Record-Eagle won the CNHI Freedom of Information Award for its vigorous pursuit of public records, forcing a board of education to turn over records in a two-year legal battle that had statewide implications on the public’s right to know.
Division I Magazine of the Year honors went to Allegany Magazine in Cumberland, Maryland, for its diverse coverage, vibrant photography, numerous local feature articles and taylored content – with stories and departments related to the focus of each edition.
Barbero and Jessica Nuzzo of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph were named finalists in the Photographer of the Year competition, and Nuzzo also was named a finalists in the best video category.