charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Thursday that contracts were awarded for 18 paving projects and five striping projects across the state.
The contracts are from a bid letting conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
In Raleigh County, a Stickney-Naoma project was bid at $1.5 million and a Cool Ridge — Shady Spring project was bid at $1.3 million. West Virginia Paving Inc. won the bidding for both projects.
West Virginia Paving Inc. won the bidding for the Stonehouse Ponderosa project in Fayette County at $618,033.
In Nicholas County, West Virginia Paving Inc. also won the North Fork-Cherry River Road project with a bid of $1.2 million.
In Greenbrier County, Tempo Construction, LLC, won the bid for the Greenbrier River Trailhead at $143,250 as well as the bid for Howards Creek Hike and Bike Trail for $591,075.
PDK Construction, Inc., won D10 districtwide treatment projects across multiple counties in southern West Virginia with a bid of $604,748.
When the WVDOH contracts to have roads paved, the contract usually includes painting the stripes down the middle of the road. However, those stripes wear and fade over time, so it’s necessary to restripe them periodically. When that happens, WVDOH accepts bids for countywide restriping contracts.
The contracts awarded for the 18 paving projects included work to be done in Brooke, Wayne, Lincoln, Jackson, Braxton, Barbour, Randolph, Upshur, Mason, Nicholas, Fayette, Boone, Raleigh, Cabell and Kanawha counties.
