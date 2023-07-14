Beckley, W.Va. – A press conference and rally in downtown Beckley on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to noon, will call on Gov. Jim Justice to take immediate and meaningful action to address what organizers are calling a "crisis in regional jails."
According to a press release issued for the event, 52 people lost their lives while incarcerated in the state’s regional jails in 2022, and 13 of those deaths were at Southern Regional Jail.
Speakers at the press conference will talk about their experience in the jails as well as outline policy solutions that could help alleviate the crisis.
Scheduled speakers are Deborah Ujevich, with WV Family of Convicted People, and
Pam Garrison, with WV Poor People’s Campaign.
Organizers say that not another day should go by without action to curb overcrowding in the jails and improve the conditions for people incarcerated and the correctional officers who work in the facilities. Among their recommendations is for the governor to call a special legislative session to give a pay raise to correctional officers, to allocate funds to improve conditions in the jails, and to increase funding and incentives for treatment and diversion programs.
Immediately following the press conference at Shoemaker Square, there will be a rally at Jim Word Memorial Park.
