Replacement of a weight-restricted Mason County bridge is among 15 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 26.
Projects in southern West Virginia were also contracted.
A contract to replace the Capehart Bridge was awarded to R.K. Construction Inc., with a low bid of $1,732,069. The project will be paid for with funding from the staste’s Roads to Prosperity program.
Contracts awarded for projects on southern West Virginia were:
l West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Interstate 64 between Lewisburg and the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County. Low bid was $3.2 million.
l R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a streetscape project in Mt. Hope in Fayette County. Low bid was $110,792.58.
l R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to build ADA ramps in McDowell and Mercer counties. Low bid was $903,407.
l Pritchard Signal & Light Company was low bidder on a project to install traffic signals on Maple Fork Road in Raleigh County. Low bid was $270,763.
