Region under winter storm watch

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness Tuesday for 51 West Virginia counties in anticipation of an expected winter storm even as officials in four hard-hit counties were busy trying to clear roads and re-establish power.
All of southern West Virginia is under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service as another complex winter storm is forecast to roll into the state beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday morning, spreading a combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.
Significant snow and ice accumulations are possible but precipitation type and amounts at any given location remain highly uncertain, the weather service announced on its web page. It went on to say, however, that total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible with up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulations possible, according to the watch.
And with those conditions, there is possible damage to tree limbs that could cause power outages.
The weather service said depending on the eventual storm track, there is also a potential for heavy rain, especially over southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia.
Four counties in West Virginia — Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne — are under a state of emergency due to current power outages and road blockages, the governor’s office said. Justice is calling upon the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to stand by on “high alert” to coordinate a potential response to the winter storm.
Almost 80 percent of the homes and businesses in Wayne County were out of power on Tuesday. Emergency Services Director B.J. Willis told MetroNews most of them for the time being were inaccessible.
“We have trees blocking every major road going in and out of the county. You can’t get from Wayne to Huntington right now,” Willis said on Tuesday morning.
“Significant amounts of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible,” with the storm moving in tonight, the watch statement said. “The precipitation may start as a mix of snow and sleet on Wednesday night and change over to freezing rain for most locations by Thursday. Colder air could change the precipitation back to a mix of snow and sleet by late Thursday evening.”
The weather service is also predicting colder air will move into the area behind this system and allow upslope snow showers to develop Friday into Saturday mainly in the mountains.
The winter storm has already put much of the nation into a deep freeze and has left fatalities along its wide path across the heartland all the way to the coast.
The storm that left millions without power in record-breaking cold weather on Monday claimed more lives Tuesday, including three people found dead after a tornado hit a seaside town in North Carolina and four family members who perished in a Houston-area house fire while using a fireplace to stay warm.
The storm that overwhelmed power grids and immobilized the Southern Plains carried heavy snow and freezing rain into New England and the Deep South and left behind painfully low temperatures. Wind-chill warnings extended from Canada into Mexico.
In all, at least 16 deaths were reported. Other causes included car crashes and carbon monoxide poisoning. The weather also threatened to affect the nation's Covid-19 vaccination effort. President Joe Biden’s administration said delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries were likely.
North Carolina's Brunswick County had little notice of the dangerous weather, and a tornado warning was not issued until the storm was already on the ground.
The National Weather Service was “very surprised how rapidly this storm intensified ... and at the time of night when most people are at home and in bed, it creates a very dangerous situation,” Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow said.
In Chicago, a foot and a half of new snow forced public schools to cancel in-person classes for Tuesday. Hours earlier, along the normally balmy Gulf of Mexico, cross-country skiier Sam Fagg hit fresh powder on the beach in Galveston, Texas.
The worst U.S. power outages were in Texas, affecting more than 4 million homes and businesses. More than 250,000 people also lost power across parts of Appalachia, and another quarter million were without electricity following an ice storm in northwest Oregon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outage reports. Four million people lost power in Mexico.
Texas officials requested 60 generators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and planned to prioritize hospitals and nursing homes. The state opened 35 shelters to more than 1,000 occupants, the agency said.
The Associated Press and MetroNews contributed to this report.