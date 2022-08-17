Dozens of sailors and kayakers are expected to compete in this weekend’s 11th Annual Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta on Summersville Lake near the Battle Run beach.
The regatta will feature sailboat and kayak races, live music, a silent auction and games for children.
The annual event has raised more than $80,000 since 2011 which go to Hospice of Southern West Virginia in providing care to hundreds of patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming counties.
The Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta takes place this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Competitors can contact the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association or register the day of the event.
