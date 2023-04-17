martinsburg, w.va. — A Republican and former county commissioner, state delegate, businessman and pharmacist, Ken Reed announced that he will be seeking the nominationto become the West Virginia secretary of state in the 2024 primary election.
Reed graduated from Brooke High School in 1986 and attended the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy, obtaining his degree and starting his career as a pharmacist in 1992. He met his wife, Tally, in pharmacy school and married in 1993. They have four children.
Reed began his career working as a chain pharmacist then went on to build his own small chain of pharmacies in and around the Eastern Panhandle. Reed and his wife own and operate the Canary Grill in Berkeley Springs and Reeds’ Pharmacy locations in Martinsburg; Hedgesville; Berkeley Springs; Hancock, Md.; and Berryville, Va.
Commissioner Reed, R-Morgan, was elected to the Morgan County Commission in November 2016, and then in 2020 was elected to serve as the Republican delegate for the 59th District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.