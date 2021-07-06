Gov. Jim Justice sets the gears in motion on Tuesday for the availability of reduced-price lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for children age 15 and younger through a new tiered pricing program.
The program – made possible by a West Virginia State Senate bill passed during the 2021 legislative session and signed by Gov. Justice in April – reduces the cost of a resident lifetime license for children up to 15 years of age.
The program provides a 60 percent discount on a lifetime license purchased before a child’s first birthday, a 45 percent discount on a lifetime license purchased before a child’s fifth birthday, a 25 percent discount on a lifetime license purchased before a child’s 10th birthday, and a 10 percent discount on a lifetime license purchased before a child’s 15th birthday.
The regular price of a lifetime hunting and fishing license is $805. Under the new pricing tier system, lifetime licenses for kids age 15 and younger are priced as follows: Before 1st birthday - $322; before 5th birthday - $442.75; before 10th birthday - $603.75; before 15th birthday - $724.50
To purchase or renew a regular West Virginia hunting and fishing license, visit WV hunt.com.
The tiered pricing program also applies to resident lifetime trout stamps. A regular lifetime trout stamp costs $230. Under the new pricing tier system, resident lifetime trout stamps for children are priced as follows: Before 1st birthday - $92; before 5th birthday - $126.50; before 10th birthday - $172.50; before 15th birthday - $207.
To purchase a resident lifetime license or trout stamp for a child age 15 or younger, contact the WVDNR licensing section by calling 304-558-2758, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate is required to apply.