Ten years ago, when the West Virginia House of Delegates drew new political district lines across the state, officials in Raleigh County were enraged with how their county had been divided up.
Several slivers of Raleigh County were attached to districts that were primarily housed in bordering counties.
As the time emerges for West Virginia lawmakers to once again vote on new districts with a fresh new census in hand, Raleigh County delegates say the new lines reverse the harm done 10 years ago and put Raleigh County in a position where its residents will more than likely be represented by delegates who actually reside in the county.
“Ten years ago, we were cut to pieces, we were vulcanized,” said Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh. “Districts were drawn where 11 delegates had a portion of Raleigh County, four of which lived (in Raleigh County). Under the new plan we’ll have five delegates that will more than likely come from Raleigh County, which is good for Raleigh County.”
The House’s new redistricting plan divides Raleigh County into five districts, two of which are contained entirely in the county. One of the districts is the municipal city limits of Beckley, which remains whole and is currently being represented by Bates who fliiped political parties earlier this year.
Another two of the districts are split between Raleigh and another county but have 70 percent of the population in Raleigh County.
The final district is encompassed in three counties but a little more than 50 percent of the population of the district is in Raleigh County, according to figures provided by Bates.
In email correspondence with The Register-Herald, Ann Ali, communications director for the West Virginia House of Delegates, wrote that the “magic number” delegates are trying to reach population-wise for each district is 17,937.
The latest proposed plans provided by Ali on Tuesday afternoon have districts that range in population from roughly 17,000 to just under 18,900.
The House Redistricting Committee approved the plan Monday. A public hearing on the House redistricting plan will be at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the House chamber. Members of the public who wish to speak during the public hearing, which will be live streamed, must sign up to speak between 7 and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Even though some Raleigh County districts include residents in neighboring counties, Bates said the new proposed district plan “puts Raleigh County back together again.”
Ten years ago, when the current districts were approved, Bates was the president of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and vocally opposed the way Raleigh County was dissected to the point of favoring a lawsuit against the House.
He also pointed to this event as the reason he pursued a career as a legislator.
“It was the reason I got involved with politics in the first place because of the problems with what happened 10 years ago,” he said. “Ten years ago, I tried to fight this battle from the outside in and lost, and I promised myself and everyone else at that point I wouldn’t let that happen again. That I would be here when they redid these lines and make sure they were drawn correctly, and I believe I delivered on that ... and I think the people are going to be pleased with the outcome of this round of redistricting.”
Redistricting is done every 10 years by West Virginia lawmakers who use the results of the federal Census to draw district lines.
Bates said the positive redistricting changes for Raleigh County are a result of the House converting to 100 single-member districts instead of the previous 67 single- and multi-member districts.
Under the most recent proposed redistricting plan, approved Monday by the House Redistricting Committee, Raleigh County will be in Districts 41 to 45, each represented by a single delegate.
The biggest diversions from the current district map occur in proposed Districts 45 and 41, which are in the eastern part of Raleigh County, around Bradley, Grandview and Glade Springs.
Under the current districts, the area is divided into three multi-member districts represented by a total of eight delegates, with only one of the delegates residing in Raleigh County. Of the remaining seven, three are in Fayette County, three are in Mercer County and one is in Summers County.
In the two current districts without Raleigh County delegates, each district includes just a small sliver of Raleigh County while the majority of the district is in a neighboring county.
For the new proposed House Districts 45 and 41, the dividing line for these districts is Interstate 64, which splits it down the middle horizontally.
The proposed district to the north of Interstate 64, District 45, will include Grandview, Piney View and Bradley and stretch up into the southern reaches of Fayette County to capture the area around the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, Mount Hope and up to Scarbro but stop just before Oak Hill.
The population for the proposed District 45 has roughly 12,470 Raleigh County residents and about 4,680 Fayette County residents, according to Bates.
On the southern side of Interstate 64, the new proposed District 41 will include Daniels, Glade Springs, Shady Spring and White Oak. It will also stretch north to include northern and southwestern portions of Summers County as well as northern portions of Mercer County.
The population for this new district will be just under 10,000 Raleigh County residents, about 5,400 Summers County residents and about 3,320 Mercer County residents, according to Bates.
The districts currently represented by Bates, Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, and Del. Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, which make up the remainder of Raleigh County, are mostly unchanged except for the districts’ numbers under the new proposal.
Bates currently represents District 30, which mainly includes the municipal city limits of Beckley. This district will now be 44 and its borders are somewhat tightened around Beckley due to a population increase in the city, Bates said.
The second district located entirely in Raleigh County is currently District 29 represented by Steele and encompasses the southern part of Raleigh County.
Under the new House plan, the borders for this district, referred to as District 42, have expanded outward.
To the north, the edge of the proposed district includes MacArthur and Beaver and then stretches to the east to include Cool Ridge and Ghent, which border Interstate 77. The southern border of the district is consistent with Raleigh County’s southern border while the western border runs up U.S. 121 toward Sophia but also stretches outward to include Eccles.
The Register-Herald reached out to Steele, who is on the House Redistricting Committee, through Ali for comment regarding the redistricting in Raleigh County, but said he did not wish to comment.
Toney said that when delegates redrew district lines, they tried to have them follow interstates and rivers to ensure they were more uniform and did not split communities.
“So you don’t have going down one street this person is with me, this person is with Del. Bates and the other is with (Del. Brandon Steele), which currently we do have some points where we all three meet,” Toney said. “We’re trying to get away from that and make it more uniform so that people in the same community know that they’re going to be voting for the same person at the same place.”
Toney’s current district, which spans both Raleigh and Wyoming counties, is also mostly the same under the new proposed plan with slight changes made again to prevent the division of communities.
The population distribution in the proposed plan includes 14,440 Raleigh County residents and 3,680 Wyoming County residents.
Toney’s current district, District 31, and proposed, District 43, are in the northwestern corner of Raleigh County, beginning up north in Dorothy and continuing south to Glen Daniel. It also juts out in Wyoming County to include Oceana and Glen Rogers.
Not every county was as fortunate as Raleigh County, which managed to keep its largest city in one district.
Greenbrier County is split vertically into two districts. U.S. 219 is used to divide the county down the middle.
It splits Lewisburg in half as U.S. 219 runs right through the middle of the new districts.
Fayette County, which used to be in a single district with three representatives, has been divided somewhat horizontally into three districts, each now with a single member.
The top proposed district includes Gauley Bridge, Fayetteville and down to Danese; the middle proposed district includes Mahan, Newton, Oak Hill and Thurmond; and the bottom proposed district in Fayette County is proposed District 45, which includes a significant slice of Raleigh County.
Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, who is part of the House Redistricting Committee, said if she is reelected, the proposed District 45 would be her district.
“There is only a couple of additional Raleigh County precincts that I’ll be picking up that I haven’t been representing for the last seven years,” Kessinger said.
She added that despite residing in Mount Hope in Fayette County, she spends a considerable amount of time in that area of Raleigh County.
“I go to church in Raleigh County and I do most of my grocery shopping in Raleigh County,” she said.
Kessinger added that she believes the proposed plans will benefit Raleigh and Fayette counties, which she points out share many common interests as well as residents who live in one county and work in the other.
Before the House district plan can be finalized, it must be voted on and passed by the full chamber and then receive approval from the Senate.