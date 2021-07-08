The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting will host 12 in-person public hearings – including two in southern West Virginia – and three virtual public hearing around the states, with each taking place from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tamarack will the the site of an Aug. 3 public hearing, and Summersville Arena & Conference Center will the be the site of another on Aug. 4.
Dates for three virtual public hearings will be announced separately.
The West Virginia Constitution requires Congressional and Legislative boundary lines to be drawn every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to indicate changes in population. Despite Census delays at the federal level, public hearings throughout the state will allow residents to weigh in on the process.
House Rule 84 governs public hearings and allows the Joint Committee on Redistricting Chairmen to limit the time allowed for public comments at each hearing based on total number of participants. Senate rules govern standing committees and will be followed in the actions and proceedings of this committee as applicable.
