Every 8 minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster, most are local home fires. Last year, the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region helped more than 1,110 families impacted by home fires. From offering a shoulder to cry on, to meeting any immediate needs for shelter or supplies, to connecting people with long term recovery services, Red Cross volunteers ensure that families don’t have to face tough times alone.
The American Red Cross of Central & Southern West Virginia serves Boone, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming Counties. Last year, volunteers assisted 260 families who experienced devastating home fires in these counties.
“As a former Red Cross volunteer and now Disaster Program Manager, I know how important our volunteers are to fulfilling the Red Cross mission,” said Angela Akers, Disaster Program Manager of the American Red Cross Central & Southern Chapter. “We have an urgent need for Disaster Action Team volunteers to help us effectively care for our communities and be the light in someone’s dark day after facing a disaster.”
90 percent of the Red Cross work force are volunteers and the Red Cross provides all the training needed to become a Disaster Action Team (DAT) member. Compassionate and committed DAT volunteers respond day and night to meet the immediate needs of our neighbors. When a home fire leaves a family stranded on the street, local Red Cross volunteers provide emergency financial assistance, emotional support and recovery help for their next steps.
“Just knowing that someone is there to lend a helping hand during these trying times provides a light of hope for our neighbors,” said Erica Mani, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region. “Please join us by volunteering to help as a Red Cross volunteer and ensure no one faces life’s emergencies alone.”
To learn more about joining the Red Cross Disaster Action Team, you can attend an informational session hosted by the Maxwelton Ruritan Club on Tuesday, November 16th from 6 – 7 p.m. The session will be held at the Henning Church of God located at 3599 Vago Road, Frankford. Those planning to attend should email CARVolunteerServices@redcross.org by Friday, Nov. 12th with your name, email and phone number. To apply to become a DAT volunteer visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or email CARVolunteerServices@redcross.org or call 304-340-3650 for more information.