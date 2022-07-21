The American Red Cross Central & Southern West Virginia Chapter invites the public to attend a Red Cross Open House on Friday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raleigh County Public Library on North Kanawha Street.
The American Red Cross of Central & Southern West Virginia serves Boone, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
Last year, volunteers assisted over 200 families impacted by disasters; collected over 13,000 units of blood, and provided over 1,000 services to our military heroes, veterans and their families in these counties.
For more information, please contact Katie Thompson, Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist at Katie.Thompson@redcross.org or (304) 962-7488.
Those interested in learning more or applying to volunteer can also visit redcross.org/volunteer.
