CHARLESTON — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply this month, all who come to give now through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a Covid-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Greenbrier County
Lewisburg
July 26: noon - 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street
July 29: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., WV State Fairground Underwood Building, 947 Maplewood Ave
Rupert
July 23: noon - 5 p.m., Rupert Community Building, 557 Nicholas St.
White Sulphur Springs
July 22: 1 - 6 p.m., White Sulphur Spring Public Library, 344 Main Street West
Monroe County
Union
July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County Public Library, 303 South Main Street
Nicholas County
Craigsville
July 15: 1 - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 16664 Webster Road
Raleigh County
Beckley
July 15: 2 - 7 p.m., St Francis De Sales, 626 S Oakwood Ave
July 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, 300 University Drive 7/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr 7/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Rd.
July 28: noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr 7/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr.
Wyoming County
Herndon
July 13: 1 - 6 p.m., Garwood Church of God, 118 Herndon Garwood Rd
Pineville
July 23: noon - 6 p.m., Pineville Church of the Nazarene, 1272 Appalachian Highway
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.