The American Red Cross’s blood bank is still experiencing a severe shortage.
Healthy donors of all blood types, and those who can give platelets, are urged to make an appointment to give to prevent further impact to patients.
The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be holding a blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 12:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule your blood or platelet donation appointment.
You can also call the library at 304-536-1171 on weekdays between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to make an appointment. The library is located at 344 Main St W in White Sulphur Springs.
This drive is made possible in part through the support of the White Sulphur Springs Lions Club.