The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will have a blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 12:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Also, donors can call the library at 304-536-1171 on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to make an appointment.
The library is located at 344 Main St. W. in White Sulphur Springs.
This drive is made possible in part through the support of the White Sulphur Springs Lions Club.
